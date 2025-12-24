The Most-Read Scripture of 2025 on YouVersion Bible App Is About Fighting Fear

A scripture about God's provision, comfort, and divine protection has again become the most shared, bookmarked, and highlighted verse across the globe, according to YouVersion, a top-rated mobile Bible app.

Isaiah 41:10 has earned the top spot as YouVersion's 2025 Verse of the Year. It reads:

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

This year marks the fourth time in six years the verse has claimed the top spot, which YouVersion notes is a "testament to the enduring need for God's reassurance in uncertain times."

"I think this verse keeps rising to the top because it addresses one of our deepest needs, the assurance that we're not alone," said Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion. "In a world full of anxiety and uncertainty, people are drawn to God's promise to be with us, to strengthen us, and to help us. That message never gets old because the need for it is universal and timeless."

In a press statement, YouVersion explained that Bible engagement through the app was at an all-time high this year.

The YouVersion Community began the year by breaking Bible engagement records on January 5, the #1 day for both app installs and Bible engagement to that point, their latest report explains. On New Year's Day, more than 3 million people subscribed to one-year Bible Plans—an 18% increase over 2024.

Then, Easter Sunday replaced January 5 as YouVersion's biggest day for Bible engagement, with nearly 19 million people engaging with Scripture across the family of apps. Bible engagement continued to climb, culminating at the highest engagement in the app's history on Sunday, November 2.

"We're witnessing a global movement. People are hungry for what's real and true," Gruenewald said. "The Bible stands alone as the source of truth, carefully passed from generation to generation. It's alive and active, and relevant to our everyday lives. These numbers represent millions of changed lives—people finding hope, direction, and purpose in God's Word."

As CBN News reported, 2025 was a big year for YouVersion for another reason.

The Bible app hit one billion downloads.

"This milestone is really a celebration of the Bible itself and what happens when people around the world work together to get it into the hands and hearts of more people," Gruenewald reflected.

According to the group, YouVersion has seen Bible engagement increase in every region of the world in 2025.

This year, Sub-Saharan Africa saw a 27% increase in daily use, while North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia experienced a 33% increase in daily Bible engagement. And the use of the Bible app even grew in North America, which is already the largest region for daily use. Engagement grew by 14%.

The ministry reports these numbers reveal that "the hunger for God's Word transcends geographic and cultural boundaries."

"The momentum we're seeing gives us bold faith for 2026 and beyond," Gruenewald said. "When people consistently engage with God's Word, it transforms more than individual lives. There's a ripple effect in families and communities. Our hope is that the habits formed during Global Bible Month will continue to deepen, and that even more people around the world will discover the life-changing power of Scripture in the year ahead."

