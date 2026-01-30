Marine Vet Missionary Killed During Facebook Marketplace Meetup Sent Heartbreaking Text Before Death

A decorated Marine veteran and missionary fatally shot during a failed Facebook Marketplace meetup used his final moments to describe his attackers to 911 and send a heartfelt message to loved ones.

Prosecutors have filed second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 42-year-old Michael Ryan Burke in Columbia, Missouri, earlier this month, according to a Columbia Police Department press release.

Burke planned a Facebook Marketplace meetup to sell his iPhone 15 Pro and met with buyers who have been identified as 18-year-old suspects Alexis Baumann, Kobe Aust, and Joseph Crane, along with an unidentified juvenile suspect.

Court documents reveal the group committed a string of robberies under the guise of a Facebook Marketplace transaction. In at least two incidents, the group stole people's phones and later sold them at a local kiosk.

A police affidavit says Baumann allegedly drove to Burke's home while Crane and the unnamed juvenile entered with pistols. She told police she heard three shots after which Crane and the juvenile ran back to the vehicle, admitting to shooting Burke. They then took the stolen phone and sold it at a local Walmart.

"He had to be caught completely off guard, for this story to have ended the way that it did," Bill Lloyd, Burke's friend, told KOMU-TV.

In his final moments, Burke was able to call 911 and describe his attackers.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

"That's so Ryan," longtime friend Jerry Reifeiss told "NewsNation Prime". "Always that disciplined individual, to not let these people get away with this."

"He didn't want to go on to the next life and pass away without providing some information to us here that would bring justice to these people and let people know he always loves them," Reifeiss said.

The friend of 20 years said Burke also sent a final message to his mom and sister.

"I'm dying, and I love you," he texted.

Burke was rushed to the local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Reifeiss told NewsNation that it was in his friend's nature to always put others ahead of himself.

"No matter where he was in the world — like, he'd be in a war zone or in a not-so-great place doing security for ambassadors — he would always make the time to connect with loved ones … and always ask them how they were doing," he said.

According to his fraternity brother, Burke had worked a security job for the Trump administration and was a firefighter who was "driven."

However, his heart was to share the message of Jesus. Reifeiss said his friend recently completed missionary work in Uganda.

In one of his last Facebook posts, Burke shared news of a budding partnership with C3 Church in West Africa.

"When I came to Uganda a decade ago, this was Pastor Mutegheki Rock's vision. Last year it grew to 600 students, and with the new building we're believing for 700+ to learn about God through Christian education. Grateful to walk this journey and witness what God is doing. To God be the glory," he wrote.

Meanwhile, hundreds are honoring Burke's life. A GoFundMe page set up in his name describes Burke as a man who "walked the walk."

"Those of us that knew him, worked with him, and worshipped with him knew that he was created to spread good and light anywhere he went," it reads in part.

As of Friday, the page has raised more than $28,000 of its $30,000 goal.