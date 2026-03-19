Honoring a Voice of Faith: CBN's Charlene Aaron Receives Women of Faith in Media Award

CBN News reporter and anchor Charlene Aaron is being honored this Sunday with a special award for her contributions in faith-based media.

The Global Women's Media Alliance is honoring her with the Women of Faith in Media award on March 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the Covenant Daughters Television Network (CDTN).

The award is being presented during a special TV event called "Media Mandate" as CDTN celebrates Women's History Month.

The program is set to highlight multiple trailblazing women in media, shining a spotlight on their contributions and impact. CDTN says this unforgettable evening will be packed with inspiring stories and empowering moments.

CDTN Founder Dr. Ruth Pauline Plummer said, "Media Mandate is a one-of-a-kind show that highlights the incredible stories of women who are transforming the media industry. These women have not only broken barriers, but have also stayed true to their faith, bringing hope, integrity, and creativity to the world of television, film, journalism, and digital media."

CDTN is a global network that can be viewed on Detroit - WLPC Channel 28.4, Comcast Channel 397, ROKU, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. (Download via Google Play or Apple's App Store)

In her role as a CBN News reporter, Charlene covers various social and faith issues such as pro-life, gender identity, race relations, the power of prayer, and more. She also serves as a co-host for The 700 Club and 700 Club Interactive.

Before joining CBN News in 2003, she was a personal letter writer for Dr. Pat Robertson. Charlene attended Old Dominion University and Elizabeth City State University. She is also an ordained minister and a pastor's wife.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***