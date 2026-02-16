Holy Spirit Outpouring Breaks Out on FL Campus as Students Turn to Non-Stop Worship

An extraordinary move of the Holy Spirit that broke out at Florida's Southeastern University (SEU) a week ago is continuing. Some people have been comparing to the Asbury Awakening from 2023.

It began during a three-day conference that started last Monday and was scheduled to end Wednesday evening. When speaker Jennie Allen called students to repentance, Campus Pastor Jonathan Rivera told CBN's Billy Hallowell that things unexpectedly began to change.

"What she did was she asked students to confess sin publicly and as loud as possible. At first, we were kind of like, we don't know how this is going to look or where it's going to go, and students literally leaned in completely and started shouting as loud as they could, confessing sin, burdens, issues, all kinds of stuff. And after that happened, something shifted in the room, something undeniable happened that we all felt," Rivera said.

Jennie Allen reported last week, "Two hours ago this was supposed to be over...we did a call to ministry, and almost the whole room stood up...I don't know what's happening."

The university decided to make space for God to keep moving.

Rivera explained, "And then we canceled the lunch, and then we thought maybe we need to push back our breakout sessions. And then we canceled our breakouts. Then we thought maybe we need to push back our classes. And then we canceled classes because the worship wasn't ending and something undeniable was happening. And so we just leaned into it."

That time of worship, prayer, and confession continued for more than 24 hours. The students eventually had to leave the rented building they were meeting in, so they moved to the SEU campus chapel.

WATCH: SEU Outpouring Live from Bush Chapel

There have also been reports of physical healings, even among those watching the livestream from their homes. Campus leaders have been in touch with Asbury University seeking advice on how to "steward" the outpouring.

Leaders tell CBN News the daily services will continue as long as they sense this hunger in their students and the services remain focused on Jesus.

The Outpouring services are open to the general public. Click here to find the service times.

