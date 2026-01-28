Holocaust Museum Condemns 'Deeply Offensive' Comparison Between Anne Frank and Illegal Immigrant Crackdown

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee for vice president, is facing fierce backlash after he compared Anne Frank hiding from Nazis in Germany before dying in a concentration camp to the plight of illegal immigrants in the United States.

Now the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., is condemning any such comparisons as “never acceptable” and “deeply offensive.”

“Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish,” the museum stated on X. “Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable.”

It continued, “Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges.”

While the post from the museum didn’t include Walz’s name, it came one day after the leftist governor said children in Minneapolis are “hiding in their houses” because of President Donald Trump’s effort to enforce immigration laws through Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

“We have got children hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside,” he said at a press conference after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent. “Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s gonna write that children’s story about Minnesota.”

It should be noted that Republicans in Congress are demanding a full investigation into Pretti’s shooting.

Walz, however, was widely panned for the comparison to Frank, who, at just 15 years old, died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

In response, the White House rebuked Walz as “a truly disturbed, unstable individual.”

Despite repeated aggression against the Trump administration, Walz appeared to at least partly capitulate to the White House on Monday, when he spoke with the president over the phone. According to Trump, the Minnesota governor said he wanted to “work together” on the situation.

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” Trump said of the conversation. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”

“I told Gov. Walz that I would have [border czar] Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all criminals that they have in their possession,” the president added. “The governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future.”

