Governor of US Territory Signs Law Recognizing Life Begins at Conception

In one of the strongest pro-life affirmations in a U.S. jurisdiction, Puerto Rico's governor has declared unborn children are legally recognized as natural persons, affirming that life begins at conception.

In late December, Gov. Jenniffer González Colón signed Senate Bill 504 into law, which amends Puerto Rico's Civil Code to recognize an unborn child as a natural person from conception.

"Every human being is a natural person, including the conceived child at any stage of gestation within the mother's womb," it reads.

Writer Vianca Rodriguez of República.com, a Spanish news outlet, wrote, "Rather than radical, the law reflects a growing acknowledgment that legal systems cannot indefinitely avoid the scientific reality that human life begins at conception."

"By naming that reality directly, Puerto Rico chose honesty over ambiguity and placed the value of unborn life firmly within its legal framework, reinforcing long-standing principles of human dignity and the protection of life recognized in both Puerto Rico's and the United States' constitutional traditions," she added.

The amendment was authored by Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz of the New Progressive Party (NPP) and co-sponsored by Sens. Joanne Rodríguez-Veve (Independent), Brenda Pérez (NPP-Arecibo), and Wilmer Reyes (NPP-Guayama), Live Action reports.

The new legislation will not affect current abortion laws, which allow for the termination of an unborn baby through all stages of pregnancy.

However, pro-life advocates are confident that this amendment establishes an important legal and moral precedent.

Earlier in December, Gov. González had signed Law 166-2025, which stipulates that a crime against a pregnant woman that results "in the death of the unborn child at any stage of gestation within the mother's womb," will be treated as "first-degree murder," Catholic News Agency reports.

In October, González also signed Law 122-2025, which mandates that at least one guardian must give informed consent if a minor girl is seeking an abortion.

Puerto Rico's new laws are laying the groundwork for potential legal protections for the unborn. Puerto Rican Sen. Joanne Rodríguez-Veve noted that 2025 was a year "in which unprecedented progress was made."

Pro-life groups are applauding González in her steps to protect the pre-born, calling it a "huge win."

BREAKING: Puerto Rico recognizes the humanity and legal personhood of unborn children from the moment of conception



Huge win for life! — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) December 26, 2025

"National Right to Life celebrates this landmark achievement for the pro‑life movement," said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life (NRL).

"Puerto Rico's clear and courageous recognition of preborn babies as persons reflects a deep respect for life and provides a powerful example for lawmakers throughout the United States. Legal personhood for the preborn is not only consistent with science and human dignity but is the foundation upon which a culture of life can flourish," the statement continued.

Kelsey Pritchard, communications director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said Puerto Rico's new pro-life law "is a historic victory for babies and moms across the island and a powerful example for lawmakers throughout the United States."

