FSU Shooting Suspect Identified as Stepson of Sheriff's Deputy

Brody Carter
04-18-2025

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Florida State University students turned out in person and online for an impromptu memorial service last night after a shooter killed two and injured six on Thursday, before being captured.

Authorities say 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a current FSU student, opened fire near the Student Union around noon Thursday. 

Witnesses reported chaos as students scrambled for safety. "I heard the sirens, I saw the police going, I saw people running like crazy," said Zoey, an FSU student. 

Police say Ikner initially attempted to use a shotgun, which jammed, before switching to a handgun. He allegedly killed two people and wounded six others before being shot by officers and taken into custody. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

"FSU responded immediately – engaged, neutralized, and apprehended the shooter," said FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower. 

Officials say the handgun used in the attack was legally owned by Ikner's stepmother, a 20-year veteran of the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

A motive has not yet been released. However, investigators noted that Ikner was previously involved in a youth law enforcement program and had a history of mental health treatment, according to court records.

President Donald Trump, when asked about the shooting and broader questions on gun control, responded, "The gun doesn't do the shooting – people do. It's a phrase that's used probably too often."

Ikner is expected to face multiple felony charges and will appear in court once medically cleared.

 

