Federal Affidavit: Church Invaders Blocked Parents from Kids, Told Them Their Parents Were 'Nazis'

Unsettling new details are coming out about the terror inflicted upon children and parents inside Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, when anti-ICE activists invaded their church service over a week ago.

As CBN News reported, the protesters disrupted the sacred moment by shouting, intimidating, and terrorizing churchgoers, even going after the young children in attendance.

The mob of more than 20 rowdy protesters has been accused of committing crimes by violating the sanctity of the church service and infringing on the constitutional right to worship. Now there are details about what those protesters did and said that made the experience so terrifying for the families who were in church to worship God on January 18.

The arrest affidavit filed against Nekima Valdez Levy-Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and William Scott Kelly says activists in the group told children that their parents were "Nazis" and were "going to burn in Hell."

The document was filed by a Special Agent with the Department of Homeland Security who was conducting an investigation into the incident. It says the perpetrators "intimidated, harassed, oppressed, and terrorized the parishioners, including young children, and caused the service to be cut short and forced parishioners to flee the church out of a side door, which resulted in one female victim falling and suffering an injury."

The affidavit describes multiple examples of children in the church with looks of terror and anxiety on their faces, and adults trying to comfort them. In some cases, parents were blocked from reaching their children.

William Scott Kelly is accused of reportedly yelling, "This ain't God's house. This is the house of the devil." The activists believed one of the church's pastors is an agent for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A victim from the church also reports Kelly screaming "Nazi" in people's faces, and telling children directly, "Do you know your parents are Nazis? They're going to burn in hell."

According to a report from KARE 11, the activists blocked stairs so parents could not reach their children, and one parent said "his children are traumatized."

Another churchgoer "expressed fear that the agitators may have guns underneath their jackets."

During the melee, the lead pastor of the church was harassed as he attempted to minister to his fearful congregation. That's when he stated, "We're here to worship Jesus because that's the hope of these cities. That's the hope of the world is Jesus Christ."

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into the church disruptors, arresting the three mentioned above, and attempting to file charges against five more of them before being blocked by a judge. Google AI reports it's "an extremely rare move in federal cases" for a judge to block the prosecution's charges.

The magistrate also refused to sign off on charges against disgraced ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon who had foreknowledge of the plan and then joined the activists during the protest to broadcast the riot.

INITIAL REPORT: Children Terrified as Anti-ICE Mob Storms Minnesota Church to Target Pastor: 'Despicable'