2 Top Trump Officials Say 'Arrests Coming' for Anti-ICE Invasion of Church - What About Don Lemon?

Cities Church is seen in St. Paul, Minn. where activists shut down a service claiming the pastor was also working as an ICE agent, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into the anti-ICE activists who invaded a church worship service in Saint Paul, MN, shouting, intimidating, and terrorizing churchgoers. Now, a top DOJ official and the head of Homeland Security are both confirming that "there will be charges" in the case.

The interruption on Sunday forced the worship service to end early at Cities Church, which is a part of the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention.

DETAILS Children Terrified as Anti-ICE Mob Storms Minnesota Church to Target Pastor: 'Despicable'

The Department of Justice's Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announced during an interview with Glenn Beck that the church disruptors will face "charges" and "arrests."

And Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem wrote on X, "Arrests coming. This weekend an anti-ICE mob targeted a church, emboldened by the reckless rhetoric from Minnesota's sanctuary politicians and the media. The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly – not rioting. This administration is committed to upholding federal law and defending the rights of all Americans. These agitators will be held accountable."

That could also include disgraced former CNN anchor Don Lemon because he joined the activists during the protest to broadcast the anti-church riot. He defended their actions on camera, saying, "This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest. I'm sure people here don't like it, but protests are not comfortable."

Dhillon told conservative influencer Benny Johnson, "Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility... He went into the facility, and then he began — quote, unquote — 'committing journalism,' as if that's sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part, of a criminal conspiracy. It isn't."

Dhillon says part of the delay so far has been finding federal judges in Minnesota who are willing to sign off on arrest warrants. She pointed to another issue of concern involving Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison, who she says is refusing to enforce state laws against the type of violation that occurred inside the church.

On Monday, Ellison defended the rioters. During an interview with Don Lemon, Ellison said, "None of us are immune from the voice of the public," agreeing with the assertion by Lemon that he thinks disrupting a church service is protected by the First Amendment.

Meanwhile, President Trump spoke about the leftist raid on the Minnesota church on Tuesday, too, blasting the activists and Lemon for supporting them.

"Don Lemon is a LOSER, lightweight! I saw him walk into that church, it was TERRIBLE. I have such respect for that pastor. So calm and nice. He was accosted. What they did in that church was horrible," Trump said at a surprise press conference in which he highlighted dozens of hardened criminals who have been recently arrested in ICE sweeps.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is also promising to bring down the full force of federal law.

According to the attorney general's office, there are a number of laws at issue, but primarily the FACE Act which forbids actions that prevent people from worshiping. It prohibits interference or intimidation of "any person by force, threat of force, or physical obstruction exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of worship."

Bondi also announced, "I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law."