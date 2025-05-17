'Democrats Are Doomed': Bill Maher's Warning Amid Anti-Semitism, Anti-Israel Furor

Television personality Bill Maher participates in a press conference for the film "Religulous" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008 in Toronto. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Comedian Bill Maher is imploring his liberal peers to take a stand against the anti-Semitism raging among some young Americans, warning the Democratic Party is “doomed” if it doesn’t make a shift.

The “Real Time” host said during a closing monologue on his show Friday that some within the party seem more interested in touting the Palestinian cause than they are in the interests of America, according to Fox News.

“Here is the dilemma for Democrats — their young people, their key constituency — not only don’t like their own civilization; they like the wrong one,” Maher said. “They actually think Hamas is a liberation movement, they chant for the Houthis, they’re chanting ‘We will honor our martyrs’ at Yale. They’re looking for love in all the wrong countries.”

The comedian said it’s essential Democrats start telling young people America isn’t the place where women lack rights and where religious liberty is non-existent.

He also offered a warning to liberals if they don’t get these issues in check.

“If the thought leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking that America is cringe and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed,” Maher proclaimed. Liberals are weak and woke, especially the white ones, and they indulge all sorts of nonsense from their kids.”

He said the “gender stuff” in the last election — including the notion “men can have babies and stuff” — are part of the same problems that have plagued the Democratic Party.

Maher said he has a “fear” surrounding how young people and others are processing terror and related issues, and encouraged parents to become proactive in correcting the wrongs being bred in young minds.

“Now, I fear that, ‘We like the terrorists’ is the new ‘that,'” he said. “Liberals need to push back on the dumb ideas that come from their children. The Democrats’ problem is the energy of the party’s with the young, and the younger with the terrorists; that’s not good.”

Maher continued, “So talk to your children and remind them you don’t really want to live like your heroes in Hamas.”

He also reminded young people “everything they do was made in America,” citing smartphones, delivery services, and all of the luxuries they enjoy in the modern era.

“You couldn’t survive a week living in Intifadaville,” Maher concluded.