Christian Leaders Respond to Anti-ICE Protest During Minnesota Church Service

Christian leaders are calling for justice and condemning the recent disruption of a church worship service in Saint Paul, MN, where anti-ICE protestors stormed the sanctuary.

As CBN News reported, 30 protestors with the Racial Justice Network stormed into Cities Church, yelling, "Hands up, don't shoot" and "ICE out."

The group went to the church, which is affiliated with the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention, to confront one of the pastors who allegedly works for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota.

That pastor was not at Sunday's service. However, the church's lead pastor, Jonathan Parnell, said the disruptive display was "shameful."

Parnell later released a lengthy statement calling on local, state, and national leaders to protect their constitutional right to worship while at the same time inviting those who oppose ICE operations to a "respectful dialogue about present issues."

"Jesus Christ, the divine Son of God, lived, died, and rose again for the rescue of all who put their faith in him. He offers a love that transcends cultures, borders, policies, and politics. As those who have been loved and rescued by him, we will not shrink from worshiping Jesus, nor will we stop 'teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah' (Acts 5:42)," he wrote.

"Church buildings are meant to be places of peace and solace, where worshipers can hear and live out this message. We therefore call on local, state, and national leaders to protect this fundamental right. We are evaluating next steps with our legal counsel," he added.

The Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention issued a statement echoing Parnell's sentiments and specifically called out Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to uphold the law.

Executive Director, Trey Turner, told CBN News, the convention's churches are not immune from the uncertainty facing the rest of the community.

"Two-thirds of our churches in Minnesota are ethnic congregations," he explained. "So we have a sensitivity toward them and their plight, documented, undocumented."

He also had a direct message to the protestors.

"The churches are not doing nothing. They are doing things in their own way. If they could recognize that, I think it would help take the temperature down."

Other prominent faith leaders are behind Parnell and his congregation, condemning what took place Sunday morning. According to his account, protestors "accosted members of our congregation, frightened children, and created a scene marked by intimidation and threat."

Evangelist Franklin Graham says that in today's political climate, the invasion is not surprising.

"They shouted, cursed, and hurled accusations at youth, children, and families. I find it ironic that they were fine with trampling and violating the rights of Christians who were in church to peacefully worship on Sunday—all while saying they are standing up for the rights of people who are breaking the law and are in this country illegally," he wrote on social media.

Graham, the CEO and founder of Samaritan's Purse, called on the Justice Department to open an investigation into the incident. He also called on believers to pray for Minnesota, adding, "We must protect our religious liberty in America."

Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel called the incident "a form of terrorism toward Christians and their families."

"No one has the right to enter a house of worship and disrupt and threaten worshippers. If you agree, speak up," he added.

"What a despicable act meant to terrorize and stoke fear in Christians. This is what the Left is. They hate order and want to destroy the nation," wrote Pastor Steve Gentry of Village Church in Virginia.

Senior adviser to the White House Faith Office, Paula White, blasted the activists and ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon, who supported them.

"We condemn the actions of Don Lemon and the group of activists who stormed Cities Church today in St. Paul, Minnesota, in clear violation of the FACE Act. Christians everywhere should demand that the Department of Justice arrest those who participated. We must protect religious liberty in this country," White wrote.

The Trump administration is investigating the incident and promising to bring charges.