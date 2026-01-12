Christian Author Robert Wolgemuth Dies, 'Enters Into the Glory of Eternity' at 77

Best-selling Christian author Robert Wolgemuth has "departed from his earthly body and this broken world and entered into the glory of eternity with Christ," at the age of 77.

Wolgemuth was the husband of Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth, founder and lead Bible teacher of Revive Our Hearts. In an announcement, the ministry shared Saturday that after nearly three weeks of fighting multiple infections, experiencing complications from pneumonia, and receiving a leukemia diagnosis, Wolgemuth "took his last breath, his soul departed from his weakened body, and he was immediately 'present with the Lord.'"

Nancy paid tribute to her late husband, writing, "Parting is so hard. Many tears have been shed in these days. And there will be many more to come."

"Robert loved me in a way I had never before imagined possible. The Lord gave us an amazing ten years together to joyfully love and serve Him, each other, and others. Robert has been an exquisite treasure to me. It feels surreal to think of him being gone," she continued.

"But I know that one day, in the resurrection, Robert's body will be transformed 'into the likeness of [Christ's] glorious body' (Phil. 3:21). There will be no more sickness, sadness, suffering, or sorrow," she added.

Wolgemuth is being remembered as a literary giant who invested in Christian authors and gave them a platform to share their voices. As the founder of the literary agency Wolgemuth & Associates (now Wolgemuth & Wilson), Wolgemuth's influence in the Christian literary space spans more than four decades, according to Charisma Magazine.

He has written more than 20 books that have sold over two million copies. Some of those titles include Lies Men Believe, Gun Lap, Finish Line, and the devotional notes to the Men's Daily Bible.

After retiring, Wolgemuth continued to minister to the donors and staff of Revive Our Hearts. Many are remembering that his "love for Jesus and for Nancy was contagious," including pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie.

"Robert was a legend in Christian publishing. I was introduced to him by our mutual friend James Dobson. Robert helped bring about the New Believer's Bible, which has literally touched millions of people around the world, as well as my book Jesus Revolution, among many others," he wrote on social media Saturday.

"It's fascinating how Robert once described death as going to sleep, knowing you will wake up in Heaven. That is exactly what happened—he awoke in the presence of the Lord early this morning," Laurie continued. "Please join me in praying for comfort for Nancy and for Robert's children and family, knowing that we 'do not grieve as those who have no hope' (1 Thessalonians 4:13)."

Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, also paid tribute, writing, "His legacy was far more than books."

"He was...incredibly kind and unfailingly passionate. He was a dear friend and brother, and he played a crucial role in so many prominent and faithful ministries," he wrote.

Mohler noted that he and his wife are praying for Nancy and the rest of the family. He concluded his tribute writing, "To God be the glory. Death is swallowed up in victory."

Wolgemuth leaves behind his wife Nancy, two daughters, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His first wife, Bobbie, preceded him in death.

