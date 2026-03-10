'As Christ Has Done for Us': Family of Teacher Killed in Prank Offers Mercy to Students

The family of a Georgia teacher tragically killed in a prank gone wrong is calling for "grace and mercy" for the students involved in the heartbreaking accident.

Saturday night, Jason Hughes, a beloved teacher and coach, died after trying to catch five seniors who were putting toilet paper on trees at his home. The prank is reportedly a tradition at North Hall High School, and teachers trying to catch the perpetrators is part of the fun.

The Hughes family reports the father and husband knew some of his students were coming to his toilet-paper his house, and he was excited to catch them in the act.



But the joke turned into tragedy when he slipped in front of one of the cars as the students were pulling away. The five 18-year-olds stopped and provided aid before first responders arrived.

The driver faces a charge of first-degree vehicular homicide and criminal driving. The other four students at the scene are charged with trespassing.

But the family is asking authorities to drop all charges, making it clear that Jason Hughes loved his students and they loved him.

In a statement, his wife, Laura, who is also a teacher at North Hall High School, said:

"We are thankful for the outpouring of prayers and support as we grieve the loss of Jason. We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us."

"This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason's lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children."

A GoFundMe has been set up to provide for the family of Jason Hughes. More than $400,000 has been raised, surpassing the $75,000 goal.

