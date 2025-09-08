Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Trump in Immigration Raids as Crackdown Expands

Manufacturing plant employees detained in immigration raid at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Major developments are rolling in around the clock in President Trump's effort to crack down on illegal immigration. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Trump's behalf, paving the way for federal agents to carry out large-scale immigration raids in Los Angeles.

The high court lifted a restraining order that had been issued by a judge who previously ruled that the patrols were making indiscriminate arrests in the city.

It comes as the Trump administration's immigration raids are expanding in scope and number across the country. Last week, ICE agents raided a Hyundai auto manufacturing facility in Georgia, detaining nearly 500 people, mostly from South Korea. Now, the president confirms a new wave of deportations are underway in Boston, with the threat that Chicago could be next.

Critics accuse the president of "going to war" with American cities. Illinois Gov. J.D. Pritzker made that claim in reference to an image shared by President Trump on social media.

The post showed an AI-generated picture of Trump along with a twist on a famous line from "Apocalypse Now." The caption read, "I love the smell of deportations in the morning," and then it said, "Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of War."

But the president says Pritzker's accusation is not true. "We're not going to war. We're going to clean up our cities," Trump said.

White House officials say the immigration crackdown is separate from using federal law enforcement and National Guard troops to address crime. Still, both efforts seem to be expanding.

Border Czar Tom Homan said, "We're gonna send the the boots on the ground to the places that we know there's problem, address the biggest problems first and that's your biggest cities - our sanctuary cities whether it's New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, I mean, they're sanctuary cities, and we're gonna flood the zone."

Meanwhile, federal agents recently described the ICE raid on that Georgia Hyundai facility as the result of unlawful employment practices and serious federal crimes.

Steven Shrank from Homeland Security said, "The investigation resulted in the arrest of 475 individuals and is focused on ensuring accountability for those who violate the law and uphold the rule of law."

Officials confirmed that a majority of those detained were Korean nationals. In a social post, President Trump called on all foreign companies investing in the United States to respect U.S. immigration laws.

Now, DHS says raids are underway in Boston in an operation known as Patriot 2.0.

Over the weekend, protesters in D.C. and Chicago spoke out against the president's deployment of National Guard troops to prevent crime.

But Trump signaled he'll decide his next move soon. "We could solve, Chicago, very quickly, but we're going to make a decision as to where we go over the next day or two," he said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is pushing back with an executive order. "This order affirms that the Chicago Police Department will not collaborate with military personnel on police patrols or civil immigration enforcement. We will not have our police officers who are working hard every single day to drive down crime deputized to do traffic stops and checkpoints for the president," he said.



