Minnesota Scammer Sentenced to 41 Years in $250M COVID Fraud Scheme

Assistant Attorney General for the Fraud Division Colin McDonald speaks during a press conference, May 21, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Glen Stubbe)

A massive COVID-era fraud scheme has ended with a 41-year prison sentence for the former leader of a Minnesota nonprofit accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars meant to feed children during the pandemic.

The U.S. Justice Department has called it the "single largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the country."

Aimee Bock, 45, founder and operator of Feeding Our Future, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Minneapolis for orchestrating what prosecutors described as a $250 million fraud operation.

"I understand I failed. I failed the public, my family, everyone," Bock admitted in federal court.

Authorities said the nonprofit falsely claimed to have provided 91 million meals to children in need. Instead, it diverted taxpayer funds for personal luxury purchases, including high-end cars, designer bags, jewelry, and electronics.

The organization grew at an explosive rate during the pandemic, expanding from roughly $3 million in aid to more than $200 million in a single year before federal authorities intervened.

Bock's attorney had argued for a significantly shorter sentence of no more than three years, contending she had been unfairly portrayed as the mastermind behind the scheme. The court ultimately imposed a sentence of 41 years in prison.

The case has also widened, with authorities announcing charges against 15 additional people accused of fraud related to federal payments tied to social service programs in Minnesota.

"We will claw back every dollar you have stolen from the American people," Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald said, noting that the government sent more prosecutors and agents to Minnesota this year.

Prosecutors say the fraud was enabled in part by COVID-era emergency protocols that allowed organizations to bypass normal inspections and oversight measures. Those relaxed rules, intended to speed aid to those in need, instead created opportunities for large-scale misuse of taxpayer funds.

As CBN News noted on our QuickStart podcast below, the case has drawn political attention as well, with testimony and evidence linking Feeding Our Future to Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Reports indicate Bock claimed Omar helped push for expanded pandemic meal waivers that reduced oversight requirements.

Beyond the criminal case, the scheme is raising broader concerns about government accountability and the risks associated with rapid emergency spending. Authorities have warned that similar vulnerabilities may have existed in other pandemic relief programs, potentially allowing significant amounts of taxpayer money to be misused.