House GOP Revamp Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' in Push to Get It Over the Finish Line

Members of the House of Representatives are pulling an all-nighter to pass the president's "one big, beautiful bill" before the Memorial Day break.

President Trump made a rare visit to Capitol Hill Tuesday to urge divided House Republicans to back his budget agenda.

The powerful House Rules Committee began debating the president's bill overnight, starting after midnight and continuing into the morning.

It's a sign of the urgency to pass what President Trump calls his "one big, beautiful bill."

This came after the president came to the Capitol on Tuesday to make a forceful pitch to House Republicans, warning holdouts of political fallout during the primaries.

"Anybody who didn't support it as a Republican, I would consider them to be a fool. It's a great bill," Trump said.

The president is proposing deep tax cuts and spending reductions.

"President Trump has used his executive authority in historic ways to stop much of the bleeding. But Congress has a role and a responsibility to step in at this stage," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

While GOP leadership appears confident, not everyone in the party is on board.

"We are writing checks we cannot cash, and our children are going to pay the price. So, I am a 'no' on this bill unless serious reforms are made," argued Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

House Democrats plan to oppose the bill, which could be brought to a House vote as early as today. The aim is to get it to the Senate before the Memorial Day break.

"This is all about massive, huge tax breaks to billionaires, paid for by stealing from working Americans," said Rep. Jim McGovern (D- Massachusetts).

Despite the division, Trump claimed the party is united and confident it has the votes to pass his signature legislative agenda.

"All I want is one thing, three words. We don't want any waste, fraud, or abuse. Very simple," the president said Tuesday.

Following the meeting on the hill, Trump announced at the White House a $175 billion "Golden Dome" missile defense plan, modeled after Israel's Iron Dome.

The system is designed to defend against hypersonic and ballistic missile threats, particularly from Russia and China.

