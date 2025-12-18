Hegseth and Franklin Graham Preach Gospel at Pentagon Christmas Service: 'Jesus Took Our Shame'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosted the first-ever Pentagon Christmas worship service on Wednesday.

Many gathered here in the center courtyard to sing songs of praise led by top Christian music artists and hear a powerful message of hope from Franklin Graham.

U.S. Navy Admiral and Chaplain Carey Cash kicked off the event by talking about "the greatest rescue operation of all time... the coming of Jesus into this world!"

"The scripture says that, 'In Him was life, and that life was the light of the world,'" Cash continued. "We celebrate that light today."

Hegseth said now's the time to bring Christmas back to the Pentagon, and the stage at the event reflected the true meaning of the season with a wooden cut-out nativity scene displayed in front of Christmas trees.

"I want to thank you all for sharing in this first Christmas Worship service here at the Pentagon," Hegseth said to the crowd. "The greatest story ever told. And the best part about it is, it's a true story. It's a true story of a king who arrived not on the throne, but in a humble manger, became man, but yet lived perfectly. And all he asked of us is to believe, is to honor Him with who we are and what we do. And so we rejoice today in this place, at this time 2,000 years ago, grateful for this incredible republic, for a Savior."

Christian artists, Matthew West and Anne Wilson, led the crowd in worship.

Evangelist Franklin Graham highlighted the season of Advent by encouraging everyone to pause, reflect, and focus on the miracle birth of our Savior with anticipation of Christ's return.

"Jesus took our shame, and he died in our place, and he rose again. And this is why we celebrate," Graham explained. "Christmas was not a 'Jesus Christ is a babe in a manger.' He's living, He's alive, He's in heaven, and He's coming back, and He's coming back someday soon."