EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Says Tucker Carlson Is Targeting Evangelicals, Raises Alarm Over Possible Foreign Influence

In an exclusive interview, Senator Ted Cruz sat down with CBN News to discuss the war in Iran, Israel’s role in the war, the venomous ideology of Tucker Carlson, the rise of antisemitism and a warning to the Church about it.

Specifically, Cruz says Tucker Carlson is going directly after Evangelicals. “The target of this operation is you and me, it is evangelical Christians,” Cruz tells CBN News. “Tucker Carlson has said there is nobody he hates more on planet Earth than Christian Zionists and he names specifically me and Mike Huckabee. I think it's unfortunate that I am the person he says he hates most on Earth. Now, why does he hate me? He hates me, number one, because I'm a Christian and that is my faith and I'm not going to run away from it or apologize for it. But he hates me number two, because I'm a Zionist.”

Senator Cruz also is concerned that Carlson may be under the financial influence of Qatar and/or other Muslim nations. “I'm very concerned about that,” Senator Cruz says. As for whether any potential financial foreign ties should be investigated, Cruz was very clear. “Absolutely.” When asked about a congressional investigation he went on to say, “Look, I think anyone who is receiving foreign money, money and not disclosing it to spread lies, to act as an agent of a foreign government, I think that should be disclosed. I think it is dishonest, to receive foreign money and then pretend.”

Senator Cruz also expressed concerned about Republicans not denouncing what he believes is Tucker Carlson’s antisemitic language and actions. Vice President JD Vance is close friends with Carlson so does the senator believe the VP should call him out? “Look, everyone's going to have to decide where they stand,” Senator Cruz tells CBN News. “Ronald Reagan in 1964 gave a very famous speech, a time for choosing and I think this is a time for choosing.”

Regarding the war in Iran, Senator Cruz weighed on whether he believed Israel could defeat Iran without America’s help. “Yes, I do. And you look at the 12-Day War. The 12-day war. Israel completely decimated, Iran. And they did almost the entirety of that war on their own. You look at their bombing raids, and I will tell you, the Mossad, their intelligence penetration is extraordinary.”

