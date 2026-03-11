tedcruzsingle_hdv.jpeg
CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody interviews Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) (Photo: CBN News)

EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Says Tucker Carlson Is Targeting Evangelicals, Raises Alarm Over Possible Foreign Influence

David Brody
03-11-2026

Share This article

In an exclusive interview, Senator Ted Cruz sat down with CBN News to discuss the war in Iran, Israel’s role in the war, the venomous ideology of Tucker Carlson, the rise of antisemitism and a warning to the Church about it. 

Specifically, Cruz says Tucker Carlson is going directly after Evangelicals. “The target of this operation is you and me, it is evangelical Christians,” Cruz tells CBN News. “Tucker Carlson has said there is nobody he hates more on planet Earth than Christian Zionists and he names specifically me and Mike Huckabee. I think it's unfortunate that I am the person he says he hates most on Earth. Now, why does he hate me? He hates me, number one, because I'm a Christian and that is my faith and I'm not going to run away from it or apologize for it. But he hates me number two, because I'm a Zionist.” 

Watch: Senator Ted Cruz Warns That “Christ is King” is Being Twisted Online Into an Anti-Jewish Attack

Senator Cruz also is concerned that Carlson may be under the financial influence of Qatar and/or other Muslim nations. “I'm very concerned about that,” Senator Cruz says. As for whether any potential financial foreign ties should be investigated, Cruz was very clear. “Absolutely.” When asked about a congressional investigation he went on to say, “Look, I think anyone who is receiving foreign money, money and not disclosing it to spread lies, to act as an agent of a foreign government, I think that should be disclosed. I think it is dishonest, to receive foreign money and then pretend.” 

Click Above to Watch: Sen. Ted Cruz Raises Concerns About Foreign Influence and Tucker Carlson

Senator Cruz also expressed concerned about Republicans not denouncing what he believes is Tucker Carlson’s antisemitic language and actions. Vice President JD Vance is close friends with Carlson so does the senator believe the VP should call him out?  “Look, everyone's going to have to decide where they stand,” Senator Cruz tells CBN News. “Ronald Reagan in 1964 gave a very famous speech, a time for choosing and I think this is a time for choosing.” 

Regarding the war in Iran, Senator Cruz weighed on whether he believed Israel could defeat Iran without America’s help. “Yes, I do. And you look at the 12-Day War. The 12-day war. Israel completely decimated, Iran. And they did almost the entirety of that war on their own. You look at their bombing raids, and I will tell you, the Mossad, their intelligence penetration is extraordinary.” 

Watch: Sen. Ted Cruz on Whether Israel Can Defeat Iran Without America's Help

Watch Thursday’s 700 Club for a complete report on the interview with Senator Ted Cruz.

Share This article

About The Author

David
Brody

David Brody is a thirty-four-year veteran of the television industry and currently serves as Chief Political Analyst for CBN News. He’s interviewed many prominent national figures across the political spectrum during his time at the Christian Broadcasting Network, including former President Donald Trump. During Trump’s administration, David interviewed him at the White House, aboard Air Force One, and at Mar-a-Lago. He’s also interviewed former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo three times each. In addition, David has provided on-air political analysis for CNN