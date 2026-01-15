White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds up a photograph of anti-ICE protests in Minnesota during a press briefing at the White House on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

DHS Describes Attack on Officer, Ex-Father-in-Law to Renee Good Says He Doesn't Blame ICE or Her

Homeland Security says a federal law enforcement officer shot a Venezuelan man in the leg in self-defense after the man fled a traffic stop and then attacked the officer. The department added that two other people were involved and assaulted the officer with a snow shovel and a broom.

As a result, President Trump is now threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy U.S. military forces to Minneapolis.

Today, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem gave an update on the officer's condition. Noem said, "Our agent is beat up. He's bruised, he's injured. He's getting treatment and we're thankful he made it out alive."

The Venezuelan immigrant is now in custody with a gunshot wound. This second shooting is worsening an already tense atmosphere, with demonstrators using fireworks against agents who responded by deploying tear gas.

President Trump responded on Truth Social, saying that if officials in Minnesota don't stop "professional agitators and insurrectionists" from attacking ICE agents, he will use the Insurrection Act to bring the situation to an end.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "It's shameful that now for more than a year you've had elected Democratic governors and mayors who have basically held their state and local law enforcement hostage and told them you cannot cooperate with federal law enforcement. Why—they cooperated under the Biden admin. It's because these Democrats are deranged in their hatred for President Trump."

Minnesota officials responded, accusing the Trump administration of causing the chaos and urging protesters to remain calm. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "For anyone that is taking the bait tonight: stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump's chaos with our own brand of chaos."

The State of Minnesota filed a lawsuit to stop ICE operations there. On Wednesday, a federal judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order, though that is not a final ruling.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the family of Renee Good say they are pursuing a civil investigation into the incidents that led up to her death. This comes as federal officials continue to resist calls for Minnesota law enforcement to be included in their investigation.

On Wednesday, Timmy Macklin, Good's former father-in-law, spoke to CNN about her death. Macklin said, "I don't blame ICE. I don't blame Rebecca. I don't blame Renee. I just wish, you know, if we're walking in the spirit of God, I don't think she would have been there."