US Vetoes Security Council Gaza Resolution as Trump, Khamenei Battle over Iran Talks

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea, votes to veto a U.N. Security Council draft resolution for a Gaza ceasefire, Wednesday, June 4th, 2025. (Kyodo via AP Images)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran and the United States may be approaching a tipping point in their negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, while the impact of the war in Gaza is being felt from the U.N. in New York City to Boulder, Colorado.

The U.S. Vetoed a United Nations Security Council draft resolution calling for the permanent and unconditional ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. The resolution was supported by 14 Security Council members but it failed to meet a U.S. demand that Hamas disarm or release the remaining hostages.

U.S. Representative to the U.N. Dorothy Shea stated, "The United States has been clear; we would not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas and does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza."

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon applauded the U.S. veto.

"Thank you for refusing to abandon the hostages and for refusing to legitimize the lies of this resolution," Danon Declared.

As Israel's military expanded Operation Gideon's Chariot in Gaza, they announced that the IDF has recovered the bodies in Khan Younis of two more hostages, American-Israelis Gadi Haggai and Judih Weinstein-Haggai. They were murdered on October 7th and their bodies were taken into Gaza.

In Tehran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains defiant about the White House demand for Iran to give up its uranium enrichment program.

"Who are you to interfere and say Iran should or shouldn't have uranium enrichment? What's that to you?" Khamenei asked.

The lead negotiator for Iran also posted on X, "No enrichment, no deal."

In the face of such resistance, President Trump lashed out on Truth Social, writing, "Time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! It is my opinion that Iran has been slow-walking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"

The president originally gave the negotiators two months to come up with a deal. Those two months are up next week.

In Washington, after the firebombing of a Jewish group in Boulder, Colorado, last weekend, Trump has issued a travel ban and restrictions on 19 countries.

Fifteen victims of the Boulder attack Spoke out at a vigil on Wednesday.

Ed Victor said, "I'll say I feel perfectly safe here in Boulder. I absolutely do. I'll say that I was wrong, but I absolutely felt safe." "This was not okay. It really, really was not okay."

At the White House, CBN News' Kelly Wright asked Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt what the government can do about antisemitism.

"Can these entities and these agencies work together with the president, put out a proactive campaign to help people stop the hate?" Wright asked.

Leavitt responded, "I think the president himself has been leading on this, Kelly, and has been incredibly clear in his rhetoric that he is not going to tolerate such hate for behavior in the United States of America."

The anti-Semitic Boulder attack followed the anti-Semitic murders on May 21st of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim.