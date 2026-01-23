US Mobilizes as Iran Crackdown Intensifies; Reports Cite Hospital Killings

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United States has assembled a massive military presence in the Middle East, raising speculation that President Trump may be preparing for a potential strike against the Iranian regime.

President Trump told reporters he is closely monitoring developments in Iran as U.S. naval forces move into position.

“You know, we have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case. We have a big flotilla going in that direction. And we'll see what happens. It's a big force. We have a big force going toward Iran. I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them.”

President Trump said Iran’s regime cancelled more than 800 executions on Thursday. However, reports from inside Iran indicate that Iranian forces continue to kill their own citizens, even in hospitals and the medical workers treating them.

This week, the Iranian government officially admitted to killing more than 3,000 people, but the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran says the actual death toll could exceed 20,000. And the Human Rights Activists News Agency reports nearly 26,500 people have also been arrested.

Tensions escalated further after a spokesman for Iran’s armed forces warned the United States against taking action that could harm Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatening consequences if such a move were made.

Many Iranians are looking to the U.S. to come to their aid.

In Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, President Trump launched the Board of Peace to oversee the administration of the Gaza Strip.

“Once this board is completely formed, we can pretty much do whatever we want to do. And we'll do it in conjunction with the United Nations.”

One issue the Board of Peace could address is the fighting in northeast Syria, where the Syrian army is attacking the region, which has served as a democratic, independent enclave for more than 10 years.

Reports from the area describe mass displacement, kidnappings, arrests, executions, and killings.

Pastor Majed Kurdi told CBN News that believers are urgently asking for prayer.

He explained, “They are calling for help, and they are calling the churches around the world to pray for them so that the Lord may interfere in the situation and stop what is going on at the moment because there is no doubt there will be another genocide.”