US, Iran Resume Talks as Regional Tensions Rise and Israel Braces for Fallout

As tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East, U.S. officials arrived at the negotiations site Friday following the earlier arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The face-to-face meeting marks a renewed attempt at diplomacy after a turbulent week that nearly derailed the talks.

The talks follow a chaotic round of diplomacy that, at one point, envisioned broader regional participation in Turkey, before sharp disagreements forced a temporary cancellation on Wednesday. According to reports citing Iranian and Arab officials, Tehran ultimately agreed to return to the table after, as one source put it, “everyone had given an inch.”

While the negotiations remain centered on Iran’s nuclear program, there are reports Tehran has now agreed to discuss its ballistic missile arsenal and its support for proxy terror groups. U.S. negotiators are pressing Iran on its regional network, which includes forces operating in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, where Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping lanes.

Israeli officials are watching the negotiations closely but remain deeply skeptical, estimating there is little chance the two sides will reach an agreement. Ahead of the talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting of Israel’s security cabinet. warned that Israel cannot rely on diplomacy alone and must be prepared to act independently if Iran advances toward a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, President Donald Trump framed the talks as the direct result of U.S. military pressure.

“Just ask Venezuela. Ask Iran. They're negotiating now.” Trump said, “They don't want us to hit them. You know, we have a big fleet going over the Iran.”

Meanwhile, Iran has continued its saber-rattling. Iranian media claimed the regime has deployed missiles in underground facilities, boasting it could reach Israel in ten minutes.

An Iranian military spokesman warned that any conflict would span “the entire geography of the region,” outlining plans for missile barrages and cyberattacks against the United States and its allies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers Iran’s leadership appears to be signaling a lack of confidence, saying top officials are already moving money out of the country in anticipation of what may come next.

“We have seen the Iranian leadership wiring money out of the country like crazy,” Bessent said. “The rats are leaving the ship, and that is a good sign that they know the end may be near.”

As Washington and Tehran pursue high-stakes diplomacy abroad, political tensions inside Israel remain centered on unanswered questions from October 7.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has submitted his formal response to the state’s investigation into the failures surrounding the terror attack, releasing the 55-page document publicly and blaming Israel’s High Court for an unusually timed intervention that halted the review. The move highlights how the fallout from October 7 continues to shape Israel’s political and security debate.