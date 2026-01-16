US Armada Nears Middle East Amid Heartbreaking Stories from Iran: 'They're Shooting Their Children'

JERUSALEM, Israel – The people of the Middle East are waiting to see when and how President Trump will address Iran's nearly three-week rebellion against the Islamic regime. The U.S. is sending an armada, which is now on its way to the region.

Even with reports that the death toll is up to 30,000, Iranian-born activist Amir Hamidi tells CBN News that the uprising continues and springs from the heart of the Iranian people.

"From Azerbaijan to Baluchistan to Kurdistan to the southern parts of Iran, from Tehran to Tabriz to Mashhad, I hear one voice, and they want a regime change," Hamidi reported. "They want freedom. They want a normal life. And if they are afraid, they are intimidated because (of) government, forces. They're shooting their children, and (security forces are) not giving their bodies (back) until they pay for the body to take him and bury him."

Hamidi says the regime has enlisted foreign mercenaries, who are often high on the drug Captagon, to break the rebellion.

"There are growing allegations that Tehran is leaning on Allied militia from Iraq," Hamidi stated. "Castro, Chavez, and Fatima, your and other proxy networks to, intimidate, attack, and attack Iran is because some elements of its own forces are hesitating, fracturing, and refusing to fire on their own people."

We asked Hamidi if he was suggesting that some in the military are refusing to fire on the protesters.

He replied, "That's what I'm hearing, because they are falling apart inside their military forces, because they see their own family in the street. They say they're seeing their friends and their neighbors on the streets. And then, my understanding, some of them are hesitant to fire back on the people."

One Iranian woman whose father is part of the regime risked her life by calling into a talk show.

She said, "We do not want this. We are this family. But they are killing their own children. Giving them batons, electric batons, guns to go out and kill fellow citizens."

With a message that help is on the way, Iranians are looking for U.S. intervention. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier task force is one the way to the region. However, there are some reports that Trump has decided not to intervene.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt contested that view, noting, "They have been based on anonymous sources who are pretending or guessing to know the president's thinking. The truth is, only President Trump knows what he's going to do, and a very, very small team of advisors are read into his thinking on that. And as I just told you, he continues to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Iran, but also keeps all of his options on the table."

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz restated that the U.S. stands with the people of Iran.

"The people of Iran are demanding their freedom like never before in the Islamic Republic's brutal history," he observed. "Unarmed, peaceful people who love their country are taking to the streets in pursuit of their legitimate aspirations for a better future. Well, this is our message. President Donald J. Trump and the United States of America stand by the brave people of Iran. Period."

The delay so far by the U.S. is disappointing to Iranians, yet some analysts point out that President Trump sent similar messages before attacking Iran's nuclear sites last June.

If the Islamic Republic does fall, many people believe it would be a game-changer of historic proportions. Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi explained on his Facebook page how Iran would be different.

He wrote, "In security and foreign policy, Iran's nuclear military program will end. Support for terrorist groups will cease immediately. A free Iran will work with regional and global partners to confront terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and extremist Islamism. In diplomacy, relations with the United States will be normalized, and our friendship with America and her people will be restored."

Restored relations with America would be a sea change from the current regime that daily calls for "Death to the U.S."