President Donald Trump speaks before Steve Witkoff is sworn as special envoy during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Trump Sending Mixed Signals on Iran Nuclear Program as White House Preps for Presidential Middle East Trip

Chris Mitchell
05-08-2025

JERUSALEM, Israel – The White House seems to be sending mixed signals on what to do with Iran's nuclear program, and the future of the Middle East may hinge on key decisions about the U.S. approach in the days ahead.

A major issue is Iran's ability to enrich uranium. President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he hasn't decided whether or not to demand that Iran stop making the key component for a nuclear bomb.

"We haven't made that decision yet.  We will, but we haven't made that decision yet," Trump stated.

However, he also told radio host Hugh Hewitt this week that Iran's nuclear centrifuges for uranium enrichment must go.

He said, "There are only two alternatives there: blow them up nicely or blow them up viciously."

Iran is the only country in the world that doesn't have nuclear weapons, yet keeps enriching uranium to the point where it can make nuclear bombs.

Israel insists the only way to derail Iran is to completely dismantle its nuclear facilities, either voluntarily or through a military strike.

When asked Wednesday about whether he's about to propose a new Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal before heading to the Middle East next week, the president said, "There's a lot of talking going on right now about Gaza. You know that, right?  So, you'll be knowing in probably the next 24 hours."

Trump indicated Tuesday he believes there are fewer hostages alive in Gaza than Israel has said.

"As of today, it's 21," he noted. "Three have died. So this is a terrible situation."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained, saying, "We know for sure that there are 21 live hostages. There is no debate about that. There are three more who, unfortunately, there is doubt whether they are alive."

President Trump may be about to make a major regional agreement with powerhouse Saudi Arabia, and do it with or without Israel. Before the Gaza war, Israelis were reportedly close to bringing the Saudis into the Abraham Accords.

A Trump administration official hinted Monday that if the war continues to be an impediment, Israel may lose a chance to take part in a major realignment that could see the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia line up shoulder-to-shoulder against Shiite Iran.

The president also said he must decide whether the U.S. will change its reference to the body of water known for centuries as the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia, which would please the Saudis and the Gulf States.

