Protesters hold up placards and flags as they demonstrate outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Trump Says Help 'On the Way' to Iran Protesters as Death Toll Climbs by Multiple Thousands

JERUSALEM, Israel – After President Trump's pledge on Tuesday to send help to Iran, the world is watching to see how the White House will respond to the Iranian plea. Some now believe the death toll may be in the tens of thousands.

The president delivered an encouraging message to the demonstrators, saying, "Keep protesting. Take over your institutions if possible. And save the names of the killers and abusers that are abusing you. You’re being badly abused. And I’ve cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. And all I’m saying is help is on the way.”

Trump is meeting with his advisors to discuss several options. Some believe that "help" on the way may be a massive wave of military, cyber, and psychological attacks.

The goal could be to destroy the military-security infrastructure responsible for killing the protesters and their leaders.

Iranian-American journalist Lisa Daftari told CBN News, "They need the help of the United States to get over the finish line to take this revolution to a place where it will be meaningful, where it will actually topple the regime. Again, they don’t have any weapons. They don’t have any formal organization on the ground.”

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

While the protesters hope for help, some reports say the regime has killed as many as 20,000 people, and authorities may hang 26-year-old Efran Soltani today for his involvement in the protests.

Iranian Pastor Ara Torosian played a tragic message he received from an Iranian family during an interview with CBN's Raj Nair.

A woman's voice on the phone declared, "He said Arish was alone, he (spoke of) a shotgun. They start shooting him, and his cousin tried to take him back, but they couldn't do it. And he went to the hospital, and he died in the (arms) of his father."

The war within the war is over the Internet. For several days, the regime has shut down the Internet, while Elon Musk's Starlink is trying to restore service. The Internet allows the protesters to organize, coordinate, and tell the outside world what is happening.

The U.S. and at least nine other nations are telling their citizens to get out of Iran immediately, while Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman are warning Trump not to intervene because it will destabilize the oil markets.

The protesters are rallying around Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah of Iran. He has reportedly met with Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

On his Facebook page, he encouraged Iranians to continue the fight and promised that those responsible for the massacres would be prosecuted. Pahlavi sent a clarifying message to the Iranian security forces: "You are the national military of Iran, not the military of the Islamic Republic. You have a duty to protect the lives of your compatriots. You do not have much time. Join them as soon as possible.”

Pahlavi also addressed the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, held at Mar-a-Lago this week.

He told those in attendance, “We need your prayers more than ever to make sure this does happen. And we will do our part, and I appreciate your solidarity and support. Thank you, my friends, and hopefully, we’ll have the next Prayer Breakfast in Tehran, once liberated, and we will welcome you with open arms.”