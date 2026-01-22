Spyer on Syria: Democratic Kurdish-Led Forces in Northeast 'Agreeing to Their Own Dissolution'

Chris Mitchell
01-22-2026

JERUSALEM, Israel – In the second of a two-part CBN News interview with Israeli analyst Jonathan Spyer of the Middle East Forum, we address the serious questions being raised about the one-year-old Syrian government headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, whom President Trump has invited to the White House despite formerly having a U.S bounty on his head.

Recent clashes between Syrian troops and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), headed by Kurdish soldiers once backed by the U.S., have apparently tapered off after the SDF agreed to a truce with Damascus, but many minorities inside Syria, including Christians, are concerned that ISIS terrorists integrated into the Syrian Army will kill, rape, and displace minorities in northeastern Syria in the same way they attacked Alawites last year.

About Turkey, whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, does not hide his desire to restore a neo-Ottoman empire, Spyer told us, Turkey is playing an absolutely central role in everything, which I'm hearing from friends on the ground, is that many of the forces that are now trying to push hard into northeast Syria are, in fact, Turkish backed elements of the current Syrian security forces."

