Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Kids Make 2,000-Year-Old Archaeological Discovery in Israeli Cave

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' children uncovered a rare find while recently touring caves in Israel.

Huckabee Sanders, her husband, and their three children – Scarlett, George, and William – and visited the Holy Land during the Christmas holiday.

While there, they had the opportunity to tour a cave near Na'ela in the Binyamin region with archeologists. That's where the kids found 2,000-year-old coins. The new was first reported by the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization for Jewish communities in the West Bank.

The family was there at the invitation of the Benjamin Regional Council, along with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Political consultant and Y-Israel project founder Ruti Lieberman initiated the tour and shared that it is "designed to strengthen the connection between Israel's supporters in the U.S. and our homeland."

This recent visit to Ancient Shiloh was Ambassador Huckabee's third, and it was the first time he had been accompanied by his daughter and her family.

Their group was accompanied by professional archaeologists, and the children had metal detectors in hand, in case they stumbled upon a discovery.

"In the first cave, which is known to area residents, we found a fragment of a jar from the second century CE," Dr. Dvir Raviv, a senior lecturer in the Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology at Bar-Ilan University, told Israel Hayom. "This is proof that the cave served refugees during the Bar Kokhba Revolt."

However, the highlight of the tour came when the group began to explore a second cave.

"Unfortunately, there were looting excavations in the cave, and therefore, there are findings right on the surface," Raviv recounted. "The children scanned the cave and found five coins, possibly from the Bar Kokhba Revolt period, the Great Revolt, or the late Roman period."

Brimming with excitement, the children screamed out, "Grandpa, look what we found!"

"What they enjoyed most was digging in the ground, crawling through cracks, and finding coins," said Raviv.

Ambassador Huckabee later shared that he was delighted with his grandchildren's discovery.

"There's a warm corner in my heart for ancient Shiloh," Huckabee said. "It's amazing to arrive at this place, which proves that miracles can happen, 3,000 years ago and also today."

Huckabee Sanders told Fox News the trip was an experience she will never forget.

"Watching my kids uncover and hold coins buried for more than 2,000 years was unforgettable," she said, adding that the trip was "another reminder that the Holy Land isn't just a place we see on the news — it's foundational to the Christian and Jewish faiths alike."