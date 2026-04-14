Rubio Facilitates Historic Meeting Between Israel and Lebanon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Israel and Lebanon have not sat down to negotiate a framework for a peace deal in four decades. Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio facilitated a meeting between the two countries. The burning question is, can Israel and Lebanon find a way to peacefully coexist? Ambassadors from both nations met in Washington today with Rubio to explore that possibility.

The high-stakes talks come as fierce fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organization in Lebanon. Israeli Defense Forces have launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon. Secretary of State Rubio is hopeful that today's discussions could pave the way for a ceasefire and Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah.

Rubio called the meeting a "historic opportunity," saying:



"We understand we're working against decades of history and complexities that have led us to this unique moment. And the opportunity here – I know some of you were shouting questions about a ceasefire. This is a lot more than just about that. This is about bringing a permanent end to 20 or 30 years of Hezbollah's influence in this part of the world and not just the damage that it's inflicted on Israel, but the damage that it's inflicted on the Lebanese people. We have to remember the Lebanese people are victims of Hezbollah. The Lebanese people are victims of Iranian aggression. And this needs to stop."

Secretary Rubio hopes Israel and Lebanon can create a framework for cooperation that addresses the long-standing Hezbollah threat, which he says hurts both nations.

Meanwhile, President Trump says he believes the Iranian regime will return to negotiations with the United States in Pakistan to discuss a possible ceasefire and his goals, which include Iran never obtaining a nuclear weapon, that it turns over any remaining uranium to the U.S., and that it reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

Until an agreement is reached, the U.S. military will continue to enforce a blockade on Iran. The president says the pressure campaign is working and is hinting that talks could resume within days.

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