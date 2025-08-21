Netanyahu Encourages Troops, Ponders Ceasefire as Hundreds of North American Jews Immigrate to Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, even as Israel's military presses its offensive in Gaza to eliminate the terrorists. At the same time, hundreds of Jews from North America are moving to Israel to start new lives despite the war.

As Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip ramps up, Netanyahu is considering the deal Hamas has agreed to.

Since the last ceasefire ended in March, the Israel Defense Forces say they've eliminated more than 2,100 Hamas operatives, including senior commanders, and now control 75 percent of the Gaza Strip.

During a visit to the IDF's Gaza Division, the prime minister praised the troops.

"First, on your behalf, that of the government of Israel, and for myself, deepest appreciation for the great achievements of the IDF in the war of redemption, the war on seven fronts. second, I was impressed by the fighting spirit and determination to complete the defeat of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages," Netanyahu said.

Video footage from southern Gaza on Wednesday shows a rare Hamas attack, when 18 operatives tried to raid an IDF camp. Three soldiers were wounded, one seriously. Reports say the gunmen were trying to kidnap troops.

In Jerusalem, IDF leaders reviewed plans to capture Gaza City. The military operation called Gideon's Chariots II is being presented to Netanyahu, who ordered the city to be taken even faster.

Netanyahu also commended U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for imposing more sanctions on International Criminal Court judges for targeting Israeli leaders. Rubio called the court a "national security threat."

Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced a project to build 3,400 housing units in the E-1 Corridor, a disputed area of the West Bank just outside Jerusalem.

"The time has come to fully apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, the West Bank. to forever remove from the table the idea of dividing the land and to make sure that by September, Europe's hypocrite leaders will simply have nothing to recognize," Smotrich asserted.

Wednesday also marked the first Aliyah flight since October 7th, 2023, bringing 225 Jewish Americans and Canadians to make Israel their home.

They were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd, with music and dancing.

David Tauber was a Philadelphia pediatrician. He's now moving his family to Israel.

He told CBN News, "We’re fulfilling the dream of dreams. We are trying to come and rebuild the land and be part of the Jewish people who have been going through a lot the last couple of years. We’re actually building a history and being part of the future here in a real way."

In Hebrew, Ailyah means "to ascend" or "go up," a reference to biblical times when Jews went up to Jerusalem for the Feasts. For some here, it's fulfilling a lifelong dream and a new beginning, even a chance to help out during war.

Leah Lialev and Maya Muvorach are relocating to Israel from St. Louis and Los Angeles. They told us, "It's great. It's overwhelming. And it's really cool to see everyone out here like this

The two will be enlisting in a program that helps IDF soldiers.

Lialev commented, "It feels right. Home is home, and I think it feels the most right for me personally to come give back and that is where I feel closest to my family and to myself.

Muvorach agrees. "I'm the same way," she said. "I feel that is the right thing for me, and I feel very connected to Israel. It’s the place I want to be."