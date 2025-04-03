ap25092391513347.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban chat as they attend a signing ceremony in the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP, File)

Netanyahu Defies ICC Arrest Warrant and Visits Hungary, Announces Change in Gaza War Plans

Chris Mitchell
04-03-2025

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began a state visit to Hungary today. The visit comes as he promised a major change in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The prime minister landed in Budapest for an official four-day stay in Hungary. It's Netanyahu's first visit to Europe since the International Criminal Court (I.C.C.) issued an arrest warrant last November for alleged war crimes in Gaza.​

Immediately after the court decision, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited Netanyahu and criticized the I.C.C. decision as "shameful and absurd."

Hungary is reportedly expected to announce during the official visit that it will withdraw from the I.C.C. and move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. 

Before his departure, Netanyahu declared that Israel has switched gears in its fight against Hamas

He explained, “We are now dividing the Strip and increasing the pressure step by step so that they will give us our hostages. And as long as they do not give them to us, the pressure will increase until they do. We are determined to achieve the objectives of the war, and we are acting relentlessly and with a clear line and a clear mission. And with G-d's help and that of our heroic soldiers, we will also achieve them."

At this point, the Israel Defense Forces are nearing control of 30 percent of the Gaza Strip.

After October 7th, Israel felt it needed vast buffer zones between itself and Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated that the troops are out to "capture extensive territory that will be added to the State of Israel's security areas."

Netanyahu's government contends that this will be the best way to free the remaining hostages since Hamas has rejected another ceasefire deal put forth by Israel –the Israeli proposal called for eleven hostages to be freed. Hamas is offering to release only four.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.*** 

On another diplomatic front, former governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee is one step closer to becoming America's ambassador to Israel. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted strictly along party lines Wednesday to approve Huckabee's nomination. Now, it will go before the full Senate for a vote where Republicans control the chamber. 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians
More

About The Author

Paul
Strand

As a freelance reporter for CBN's Jerusalem bureau and during 27 years as senior correspondent in CBN's Washington bureau, Paul Strand has covered a variety of political and social issues, with an emphasis on defense, justice, government, and God’s providential involvement in our world. Strand began his tenure at CBN News in 1985 as an evening assignment editor in Washington, D.C. After a year, he worked with CBN Radio News for three years, returning to the television newsroom to accept a position as a senior editor in 1990. Strand moved back to the nation's capital in 1995 and then to
More