Murder Reports Persist in Iran as Trump, Netanyahu Say Little About White House Meeting

JERUSALEM, Israel – Following a White House meeting on Wednesday that was closed to the press, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released only public statements. The sensitive meeting comes at a time when the U.S. is increasing its military presence in the Middle East during the showdown with Iran's Islamic regime.

President Trump posted on Truth Social, "There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran will continue, to see whether or not a deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the prime minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we'll just have to see what the outcome will be."

Vice President JD Vance stated, "Well, look, the president has told his entire senior team that we should be trying to cut a deal that ensures the Iranians don't have a nuclear weapon. But if we can't cut that deal, then there's another option on the table. So I think the president is going to continue to preserve his options."

One of those options is a credible military threat. The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that a second aircraft carrier is preparing to deploy to the region. This adds to the presence of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln carrier, along with F-15 jets, F-35s, and air refuelers, creating a massive military buildup.

Netanyahu's statement noted that the two leaders discussed negotiations concerning Iran, Gaza, and regional developments. He added, "The prime minister emphasized the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations."

Israel is concerned not only about Iran's nuclear program but also its arsenal of ballistic missiles that are considered to be an existential threat to Israel.



Yet, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, claims the missiles are off the negotiating table. "No one can do even the slightest thing against our missiles," Araghchi declared. "Our missiles are not part of the negotiations, and they won't be."

Israel announced the successful test of David's Sling, one layer of Israel's multi-tiered anti-missile defense system. Jerusalem is concerned that Iran could launch hundreds, or even thousands, of missiles at once to overwhelm Israeli defenses.

In Tehran, the regime celebrated the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged that the crackdown and killings of protesters caused great sorrow.

"We are obliged to serve all those who were harmed during these (protests), and all those who took part in the protests knowingly or unknowingly, and those who were deceived and committed acts they shouldn't have done, we are ready to listen to the people's voice, we are their servants. We are not seeking confrontation with the people."

Some observers dismiss the apology as an attempt to curry favor with President Trump during negotiations.

The regime has killed as many as 40,000 or more protesters. One father and husband shared what happened to his wife.

"Two days ago, she went to the courthouse asking why they killed her daughter. They sent her to prison. In prison, they raped her. They also handcuffed me."

He added, "They killed my daughter for protesting. People, wake up!"