As Israelis Debate Netanyahu Pardon Request, Trump Invites PM for 5th White House Visit

PM Netanyahu with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo credit: GPO / Avi Ohayon.

JERUSALEM, Israel – Whether or not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should receive a pardon is top of the news in Israel. President Isaac Herzog says he wants what’s best for the country.

“The issue of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon is clearly provoking debate and is deeply unsettling for many people in the country, across different communities,” Herzog stated. “It will be handled in the most correct and precise manner. I will consider solely the best interests of the State of Israel and Israeli society.”

Netanyahu has been battling three separate corruption cases for years and formally requested a pardon on Sunday.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu spoke with President Trump by phone Monday evening, discussing the pardon request.

Trump invited Netanyahu to the White House for the fifth time. The prime minister’s office said the two leaders “stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and discussed expanding the peace agreements.”

Before the call, President Trump posted on social media saying he is “satisfied with the results displayed” in Syria, urging Israel to pursue a constructive relationship with Syria’s leadership, led by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state,” Trump emphasized. “The new president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together.”

Trump’s comments come amid rising tensions along the Israeli-Syrian border. Israel has carried out dozens of strikes in recent weeks aimed at intercepting weapons that could pose a threat to Israel. Reports also indicate Israel may expand operations in Syria and investigate whether Syrian troops recently fired on Israeli soldiers.

In Judea and Samaria, a terrorist car ramming attack left an Israeli soldier lightly wounded in the Hebron Hills Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, two people were lightly wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack north of Jerusalem.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense says the Iron Beam laser-defense system is scheduled for delivery to the IDF by the end of December. Res. Brig. Gen. Dr. Daniel Gold said the system “is expected to fundamentally change the rules of engagement on the battlefield.”