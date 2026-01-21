Israeli Analyst Spyer: Iran Regime Feeling Iranians' 'Most Serious Discontent' Since 1979 Revolution

Chris Mitchell
01-21-2026

JERUSALEM, Israel – Jonathan Spyer from the Middle East Forum fought in the 2006 Second Lebanon War in a tank in Israel's 188th Armored Brigade, and has worked afterward for decades as a prolific journalist and Middle East analyst. Through the years, he's seen multiple protest movements calling for freedom from Iran's Islamist regime.

CBN News met with him for his take on what is happening with Iran. In a coming interview, you'll hear his thoughts on Syria.

To watch his assessment of the Iran situation, click on the video above.

