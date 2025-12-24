Following the Star to Bethlehem: Who Were the Magi Seeking King of the Jews?

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Book of Matthew in the Bible tells us the story of the Wise Men, the Magi, who came from the East to Jerusalem, asking, "Where is He who has been born King of the Jews?"

Who were these Wise Men from the East? Did they come from Babylon, now modern-day Iraq?

CBN News explored the remarkable story and heard from experts about these Wise Men who followed the star that led to Bethlehem in Judea, near Jerusalem.

You can see that story by clicking on the video below.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***