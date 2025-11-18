Eagles' Wings Leads Delegation of 70 Evangelical Pastors to Holy Land to Strengthen US-Israel Bond

A delegation of evangelical leaders and senior pastors from across the United States is mobilizing Christian support for Israel "to strengthen the bond and build bridges between the global Christian and the Jewish communities."

Bishop Robert Stearns, Founder and Executive Director of Eagles' Wings, led a diverse group of 70 pastors from 22 states on a mission of solidarity to build faith and friendship between the two nations.

"We are on the verge of losing the younger evangelical generation for Israel, and we must act now," said Stearns.

As part of this visit, the group was joined by a special delegation of 15 leading Jewish philanthropists and funders from the UJA-Federation of New York, led by Mr. Mark Medin, and including Mr. Daniel Och and Mr. Tony Ressler.

According to Eagles' Wings, the two delegations "formed a unique alliance of faith and purpose" and held a joint meeting at the Knesset with Speaker Amir Ohana.

"The past two years, since October 7th, have been among the most difficult in Israel's history. You stood by us in our darkest hours," said Ohana. "We are a nation that remembers, and we will never forget your friendship, your solidarity, and your leadership."

Stearns told the group that the organization has already brought 22 delegations from more than 50 nations to Israel in the past two years.

"This room is filled with Jews and Christians who are deeply committed to the prosperity and security of the State of Israel - as a Jewish and democratic nation," he said.

Stearns emphasized that both Christians and Israelis are at a "critical moment" in history.

"If we do not act now, Israel risks losing the support of the younger evangelical generation," he explained. "That is why I am personally committed to dramatically expanding the scope of our delegations to Israel - to bring more people to see the truth with their own eyes and to stand with Israel."

Following his remarks, Och emphasized the shared mission between the communities.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"We are with you - not for a short time, but forever. One of the missions of my life is to bring together Christian Zionists and Jews, to support Israel, the Jewish people, and the values we share. This is our common fight — for freedom, democracy, and the future we all believe in," he said.

Over the last 30 years, Eagles' Wings has brought tens of thousands of pastors, leaders, and influencers to experience the Holy Land firsthand. At the same time, they have led initiatives such as the "Abraham's Bread" centers in Jerusalem and Tiberias to serve individuals in need.

During his recent trip to Israel, Stearns shared that many pastors helped to serve warm meals through Abraham's Bread and United Hatzalah's Medical Center.

"Here in the Holy Land, our heart is to bring blessing and hope to everyone in this land...Jew, Arab, Muslim, and Christian alike," he shared in a recent Instagram post.

Stearns also highlighted the importance of combating antisemitism. The delegation met with Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli to express their firm commitment to serve as allies and ambassadors in this global effort.

"We are in a spiritual war between good and evil. We are friends of Christians. We are friends of Christianity, and we need to work together fast and hard against the mutual threats that stand before us," said Chikli.