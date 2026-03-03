'The Big One Is Coming Soon': Trump Warns Brunt of Attack on Iran Hasn't Started; Tehran Escalates

JERUSALEM, Israel – The war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran is entering a more dangerous phase. Iran is now striking diplomatic sites in the region, while the United States and Israel intensify their campaign inside Iran. President Trump is signaling that the fight could last for weeks.

The conflict continues to expand, with American forces and diplomatic sites now directly in the crosshairs.

Two Iranian drones hit the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh early on Tuesday, according to Saudi officials.

The attack caused what Saudi Arabia's defense ministry described as a "limited fire" with minor damage. It followed an attack the day before on the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, a sign that Iran is attempting to increase its warfare.

At the same time, the United States and Israel are stepping up attacks inside Iran. President Donald Trump suggested that this may be only the beginning of a sustained campaign that could last more than a month.

In an interview with The New York Post, Trump refused to rule out sending American troops into Iran "if they were necessary."

“I don't care about the polling," he said, and added, "I don't have the yips with respect to boots on the ground."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel had no choice, calling the threat "urgent."

Netanyahu stated, “After we hit their nuclear sites and their ballistic missiles program, you'd think they learned a lesson. But they didn't, because they're unreformable. They're totally fanatic about this, about the goal of destroying America. So they started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months.”

In an interview with CNN, Trump warned that the largest phase of strikes is still ahead.

"We haven't started hitting them hard," Trump cautioned. "The big wave hasn't even happened. The big one is coming soon."

The current escalation follows a targeted Israeli air strike several days ago in Tehran that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sources now say that the strike was the culmination of a years-long intelligence campaign. Israel reportedly penetrated Tehran's surveillance infrastructure, including traffic camera networks, and built detailed assessments of Khamenei's movements.

One current Israeli intelligence official said, "We knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem."

Meanwhile, the human toll is rising. U.S. military officials confirm that six American service members have been killed in the first three days of the war, including troops killed in an Iranian strike on a base housing American forces in Kuwait.

At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked by CBN News' Caitlin Burke about praying for U.S. forces.

Hegseth answered, "Having been in their boots, having been in their shoes, having been in their flight suits, I think we – I mean, I know we think about them with every decision that we make and every recommendation that we make, to the president of the United States. Those recommendations are made prayerfully, and when I pray every day for them and for this mission, I pray simply for the biblical wisdom to see what is right and the courage to do it.”

The U.S. State Department is urging Americans to immediately depart more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, as the conflict deepens.

With American forces now engaged, evacuation warnings in place, and leaders signaling that more strikes are coming, the Middle East stands on the edge.