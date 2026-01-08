Pro-Life Groups Push Back on Trump's Abortion Funding Suggestion: 'No Hyde, No Deal'

President Trump encouraged fellow Republicans to do what many consider the unthinkable – allow taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. He said it might be necessary to strike a new health care deal.

The health care stalemate led to the longest government shutdown in history late last year.

Another failure to reach an agreement could force another shutdown. In current negotiations, Democrats insist Republicans give up the Hyde Amendment, which for the last nearly 50 years has prohibited federal tax dollars from being used to pay for most abortions.

In a surprising move Tuesday, President Trump said it might be necessary to get his health care package, which involves overhauling the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, by giving government money directly to plan participants, rather than to the insurance companies.

"Let the money go directly to the people," President Trump said, "Now you have to be a little flexible on Hyde. You know that. You got to be a little flexible. You got to work something. You got to use ingenuity. You got to work. We're all big fans of everything, but you got to be flexible. You have to have flexibility."

The comments are a stark reversal for the president. Just days after being sworn-in to his second term, he signed an executive order calling for greater enforcement of the Hyde Amendment.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, told CBN News there should be no flexibility on the prohibition of federal taxpayer dollars being used to pay for abortions.

"Just one year ago, we were honored to see President Trump shoring up, calling for Hyde protections, she said, "He needs to go back to a year and review his remarks."

Hawkins said the Hyde Amendment signals a red line for most pro-life advocates.

"Since 1976, the first time we saw Hyde attached to a congressional spending resolution, it has been estimated from researchers that over two million children have been saved," she said, "They've been spared the death by abortion."

Kelsey Pritchard, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's communications director told CBN News a Republican forfeiture of the Hyde Amendment will hurt them in the upcoming midterm elections.

"Republican officials cannot win their races in November if they abandon their pro-life base," she said. "Had one to two percent of pro- life voters stayed home in 2024, Trump would not be president right now. We would have Kamala Harris in the White House."

While failing to negotiate a health care deal could mean another government shutdown, some lawmakers would prefer that to relinquishing Hyde.

"I think we've seen really great leadership from Speaker Mike Johnson, from leader John Thune in saying ,"No Hyde, no deal," essentially all throughout this process," Pritchard said, "And so we're hopeful that the GOP will hold strong and not compromise on Hyde."

