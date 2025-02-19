ohiostaterevival_hdv_0.jpg
Ohio State revival (Photo credit: Unite US/Instagram)

Nearly 2,000 Students Choose Christ in 1 Night at Ohio State: 'God Is Moving in This Generation'

Benjamin Gill
02-19-2025

Thousands of college students gathered at Ohio State University on Tuesday night to seek the hope that's found in the gospel of Jesus Christ, and nearly 2,000 of them made decisions to give their hearts to God.

It was the second massive revival event of 2025 organized by the Unite US movement, and this time students braved sub-freezing temperatures down in the teens to get baptized in the backs of U-Haul trucks.

"We've been in awe of how God has already been moving on this campus over the past year, and He met us here again tonight," Unite US said in a social media post. "Over 6,500 students gathered in The Schott to lift the name of Jesus and almost 2,000 responded to the altar call - experiencing the freedom only He can bring."

"God is moving in this generation, and we know that He's just getting started!" the post exclaimed.

Tonya Prewett, the founder and visionary behind Unite US, also posted to Instagram saying, "What a night at The Ohio State University! ...close to 2,000 students made a decision to go all in with Jesus! I am in awe of how God is moving on college campuses!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Ohio State revival follows a Unite US outreach held last week at the University of Kentucky where more than 2,000 students gave their lives to Jesus Christ and many were baptized as well.

The next Unite US outreach will be held at Purdue University in Indiana on March 5. Since September of 2023, the ministry's events have reached more than 70,000 college students across multiple campuses.

