Nearly 2,000 Students Choose Christ in 1 Night at Ohio State: 'God Is Moving in This Generation'

Thousands of college students gathered at Ohio State University on Tuesday night to seek the hope that's found in the gospel of Jesus Christ, and nearly 2,000 of them made decisions to give their hearts to God.

It was the second massive revival event of 2025 organized by the Unite US movement, and this time students braved sub-freezing temperatures down in the teens to get baptized in the backs of U-Haul trucks.

The cold temps couldn’t keep these Ohio State University students from going public with their faith in Jesus.



They walked into altars and to Jesus at Unite Ohio State.



Let them know you’re praying for them.@coach_prewettAU @Unite__US pic.twitter.com/5DimEVOrG6 — Pastor Travis Johnson (@BasedPastorTrav) February 19, 2025

"We've been in awe of how God has already been moving on this campus over the past year, and He met us here again tonight," Unite US said in a social media post. "Over 6,500 students gathered in The Schott to lift the name of Jesus and almost 2,000 responded to the altar call - experiencing the freedom only He can bring."

"God is moving in this generation, and we know that He's just getting started!" the post exclaimed.

RELATED Ohio State Football Team Leads Huge Revival Moment on Campus with Scores of Baptisms

Tonya Prewett, the founder and visionary behind Unite US, also posted to Instagram saying, "What a night at The Ohio State University! ...close to 2,000 students made a decision to go all in with Jesus! I am in awe of how God is moving on college campuses!"

The Ohio State revival follows a Unite US outreach held last week at the University of Kentucky where more than 2,000 students gave their lives to Jesus Christ and many were baptized as well.

MORE 'They Want God': 8,000 Students Seek Jesus in Huge Kentucky Revival, 2,000 Give Lives to Christ

The next Unite US outreach will be held at Purdue University in Indiana on March 5. Since September of 2023, the ministry's events have reached more than 70,000 college students across multiple campuses.

SO MANY MOVEMENTS OF GOD



Thousands of young people made a decision to follow Jesus Christ last night at Schottenstein Arena.



You have probably heard of the Buckeye revival breaking through the Ohio State football team and campus and now Unite US gathered 6,500 students on… pic.twitter.com/wyFCzekSYa — Matt Brown (@evangelistmatt) February 19, 2025

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***