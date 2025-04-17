UniteUS Closes Out 'Incredible' Semester of Outreach With 5,000 Baylor Students Worshipping Jesus

Leaders and organizers of the UniteUS movement say they saw an "incredible end to the best semester" while closing out their year of outreaches at Baylor University this week.

Nearly 5,000 students jammed into Foster Pavilion to worship Jesus, hear the Gospel, and have their lives transformed by the love of God, UniteUS reported. And hundreds of them, close to 250, made decisions for Christ, the ministry confirmed.

CBN News has followed the ministry's outreach each month since the start of the school year.

The organization kicked off its 2025 events in February at the University of Kentucky where nearly 8,000 students packed Rupp Arena and more than 2,000 students responded to a message about Jesus Christ. Many others took part in spontaneous baptisms.

Then, a few weeks later, an Ohio State revival event saw 6,500 students gather in The Schottenstein Center, where hundreds once again responded to an altar call.

Since then, thousands of other students have participated in these revival-type events.

UniteUS founder and organizer Tonya Prewett, Pastor Jonathan Pokluda, and the founder of the IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, traveled to Purdue University, West Virginia University, and Southern Methodist University before stopping at Baylor.

Unlike most of the other colleges UniteUS visits, Baylor University's campus culture is steeped in the Christian faith.

As CBN News reported, thousands of students at Baylor gathered together earlier this month for a period of 72 hours to continuously ask God for revival on their campus in Waco, Texas.

Students stood shoulder to shoulder under a nearly 10,000-square-foot canopy each night for FM72 to worship, pray, and celebrate their fellow students who made decisions for Jesus Christ.

Over the course of three days, 35 students gave their lives to the Lord.

However, there was a fire still burning among the students to have more of God.

Prewett told CBN News that speakers traveled to the campus and focused on sharing with students about their God-given purpose and identity Tuesday night.

"Hundreds came forward to accept a call of God on their lives," she said. "One particular student announced that he had been studying law but felt that night that God was calling him into full-time missions."

Even more remarkable is a story Prewett shared that illustrates how Jesus stops for the one.

"We heard a testimony of a student who said he has been an atheist his whole life. He was studying at Common Grounds and saw a big crowd of students walking. He decided to follow them, which led him to Unite. He surrendered his life to the Lord a couple of hours later," she said.

According to the school's website, Baylor's student body comes from 49 states and more than 85 countries, and is a mix of many faith and non-faith traditions, including atheists, Muslims, and Buddhists.

So the prayers from the Christian community are not in vain, but have been integral to how the Spirit of God has moved through UniteUS, Prewett explained.

"One thing that we have noticed this semester is the amount of prayer that students [have] invested leading up to their events and the power and presence that we felt because of those prayers," she explained.

Pokluda says the entire experience this semester has been amazing and shared in a social media post that he is asking God to do more. He also urged young believers to share their faith.

"There are nonbelievers all around you waiting for you to share The Gospel with them," he wrote.

Since September of 2023, the ministry's events have reached more than 100,000 college students across multiple campuses and close to 13,000 students have given their lives to Jesus.

"God showed up and did it again," reads a post from the ministry. "We will never get over the sight of students giving their all to Jesus in worship and experiencing true freedom in His presence."

It continued, "Thank you, Lord, for how you are moving in this generation!"