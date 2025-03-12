5,000 Students Seek Jesus at WVU, Nearly 1,000 Respond to Altar Call: 'Life-Changing Salvation'

Organizers of a nationwide revival movement taking place on college campuses across the United States say they were "blown away" Tuesday night after 5,000 students gathered at West Virginia University to praise Jesus.

UniteUS is an evangelistic college campus movement marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship, and last night at the Morgantown, WV campus was no different.

"We are blown away at how God moved tonight at the WVU Coliseum. Before visiting each campus, we pray and ask God to do what only He can do. And we saw that happen as the room filled up tonight with 5,000 students chasing after Him in Morgantown," the founder and visionary behind UniteUS, Tonya Prewett, told CBN News.

"Over a thousand students saved, set free, and flooding the altar to make a move toward something different than the world has to offer," she shared.

Prewett continued, "Life-changing salvation. Life-altering freedom. Life-giving connections. Jesus is marking this generation."

Prewett, along with Pastor Jonathan Pokluda and the founder of the IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen have been spearheading this move on college campuses, and it is changing lives.

"I feel like there is a lot of brokenness on college campuses," WVU student Savannah Jones told Positively West Virginia. "There's a lot of people looking for something that they just can't find without community, without ministry, to give them a little peace and let them know about Jesus."

Pokluda previously told CBN News many students are coming to these gatherings ready to shed their past mistakes.

"They're coming in with guilt and shame. STDs, unwanted pregnancies, abortions," Pokluda said. "And they come here and we're showing them the one—the only one—who can really deal with their sin, is Jesus Christ."

As CBN News reported, at the start of this year, 8,000 students gathered at the University of Kentucky's Rupp Arena to worship Jesus and hear a powerful message on the Gospel.

Then, an Ohio State revival event saw 6,500 students gather in The Schott, where almost 2,000 attendees responded to the altar call.

WVU student Eliza Hocz says the move of God on the campus is genuine because students have a real hunger for change.

"The cool thing about this movement specifically is that they don't [just] come to the schools," she explained. "They go to the schools that students reach out to [them] in desperation for God to do something on their campus."

WVU UNITE student team coordinator Chandler Haga told WDTV that is exactly what she did.

"Tonya [said] she would love to come to WVU, but she wanted to hear my heart for the event," Haga told the outlet.

"And so we reached out on a call and I gave her the full rundown of why we needed this here. The goal is to connect them with local churches and local ministries after the event so the ministries on campus then continue to grow," she continued.

Prewett told CBN News she connects with the students, but they are the ones putting in the work to reach their community.

"The students reach out to us and I work with a student team to put on the event," she said. "They do all the local work. It's beautiful."

The hunger for God's spirit to touch and change lives is evident. So far, the ministry's events have reached more than 100,000 college students across multiple campuses.

The next UniteUS outreach will be held at Southern Methodist University on April 8.

