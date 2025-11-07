Cory Asbury Gives Update on Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘A Jesus Moment’

Cory Asbury has a vision of “mass salvations” on Super Bowl Sunday.

About a month ago, Asbury and fellow Christian singer-songwriter Forrest Frank teased the idea of faith-based halftime show to take place at the same time as the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime program featuring Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper known for his sexually explicit lyrics.

Asbury, 40, posted a video Tuesday, saying he’s received “tens of thousands of messages and comments” since he first floated the idea of an alternative show. And, in the weeks since he and Frank brought it up, the conservative organization Turning Point USA announced it would be hosting its own alternative halftime show during the football game on Feb. 8, 2026.

Those near-simultaneous announcements led many to speculate whether a partnership was brewing, but the “Reckless Love” singer cleared the air on that this week.

“In the spirit of unity, Forrest and I jumped on a call with their team,” Asbury said of TPUSA. “But, at the end of the day, the two visions [for an alternative halftime show] are just incompatible.”

Asbury went on to say he wants the show he’s potentially involved in to be explicitly Gospel-focused.

“We want this to be a Jesus moment,” he said. “We’re glorifying the name of Jesus, worshiping, praying. I almost see it like a Billy Graham crusade, a call to the altar — mass salvations across the nation.”

He told his fans he and Frank plan to move ahead independently of TPUSA, noting they are looking for donors and partners who might be able to provide for the event’s logistical needs.

The famous worship leader acknowledged an alternative halftime show would “cost legitimately millions of dollars,” adding, “Forrest and I are not taking a dime from this. This isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme. It’s simply offering something to the nation and to the Lord.”

TPUSA, for its part, has not yet announced any details for its “All-American Halftime Show.”

