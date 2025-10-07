Forrest Frank and Cory Asbury Propose Faith-Based Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Blow It Up Huge'

TikTok sensation and Christian recording artist Forrest Frank and worship leader Cory Asbury are proposing what they've called an "insane idea" of putting on an alternative Super Bowl halftime show.

Their idea comes in response to the recent announcement that Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny will be the featured entertainment for the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show—a 12- to 15-minute slot that could be seen by over 100 million people.

Bad Bunny is widely known for his sexually explicit lyrics.

"What if we did an alternative, family-friendly halftime show for the Super Bowl?" Asbury said in a video on social media. "Every year, everyone is all up in arms about the performer for the halftime show, and I get it because, 9 times out of 10, it's raunchy as heck."

"You're seeing stuff you don't want to see [and] you're hearing stuff you don't want to hear, especially for your kids," Asbury explained.

He then mentioned inviting Frank to be a part of the show.

"So what if we threw together an alternate show at a different venue with just the biggest Christian artists and glorified the name of Jesus on a gigantic scale, at a gigantic level," Asbury said. "I've already talked to my boy Forrest. He is 'down to clown.'"

The two artists first began to work with one another musically after Asbury created a parody about the trauma Frank endured after fracturing his back.

As CBN News reported, doorcam footage showed Frank falling off his skateboard and hitting the edge of a sidewalk in July.

"It was just a casual session with my 2-year-old so I didn't even think to put a helmet on (hindsight is 20/20). Thankful to God that it wasn't any worse. Multiple fractures to L3 & L4. Will be laying in bed for a while….so sorry Grace," he captioned a video.

The musician began to write a song about the experience and posted the lyrics and accompaniment on Instagram. Fans responded, asking for a full song.

He then recorded "God's Got My Back," which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart and peaked at No. 1 on Christian Digital Song Sales.

Frank also collaborated with The Figs for a song called "Lemonade," also based on the accident. The song talks about Jesus turning lemons into lemonade. It debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and achieved peak positions of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart and No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 30-year-old's ongoing success has drawn attention from other Christian artists, like Asbury, who poked fun at the artist's growing popularity.

The "Reckless Love" singer made a parody about a vasectomy — taking aim at Frank's medical journey.

However, Frank was not pleased with the comedic relief.

"Um, man, this is super tough," Frank said. "I know y'all are gonna be like 'Forrest, you're way too sensitive,' but this is like, the tenth, or even the 20th post I have seen from another Christian artist making fun of probably the most traumatic moment of my life [and] my wife's life."

The pair decided to move forward and reconcile their differences.

"I've gotten to hear this guy's story, and within a few seconds, I felt resolution," Frank told fans, revealing they spoke on the phone. "You know, 10-15 minutes, I'm like, I think I have a new best friend."

Frank extended an invitation to Asbury to work on a song called "Misunderstood."

Fast-forward a few weeks, and now the pair want to collaborate and bring wholesome family entertainment to the masses.

"My vision is this," Asbury said, "blow it up huge. Let's get a stadium. Let's go crazy."

"While people are glorifying money and fame and s-e-x and all kinds of stuff that we don't want to see, we can lift up the name of Jesus," Asbury concluded.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, Christian artists Colton Dixon, Breanna Nix, Tauren Wells, Phil Wickham, and CAIN chimed in, saying they would want to be a part of the event that would potentially be streamed directly to TV or phone.

"We'd love to be a part of this," Bure wrote.

"So down," Wickham commented.

One follower already named the show.

"Let's call it 'Holy Halftime,'" wrote artist Cierra Aiken.

