Chris Pratt Leads a Viral Prayer, Encouraging Millions of Followers to 'Be Still' and Turn to God

A-list actor Chris Pratt is pointing followers to the importance of seeking God during the heavy times in which we live.

Pratt posted a video on all his social media platforms, quoting scripture and inviting viewers to pray with him, captioning the video "Be Still."

He closed his eyes and prayed, "Lord, You say, 'Be still and know that I am God.' Psalm 46:10, 'Be still and know that I am God.' In this moment, please Lord calm my restless mind and quiet my anxious heart... help me set aside distractions and choose what gives life and gives peace."

"Isaiah 26:3, You 'keep in perfect peace those whose minds are stayed on you.' Lord, fill me with strength to turn my attention toward You that I find rest and joy in your presence. Amen."

Pratt then encouraged viewers to turn their phones off and take a break from social media.

"Ok. Now, you can continue scrolling, or you can turn your phone off and go outside. Might I suggest the latter? Go get some sunshine..." he said, suggesting other ways to spend time in a positive, productive way.

As of Tuesday, his post on X had received almost 15 million views. Millions of additional viewers saw it on Facebook and Instagram.

Countless fans expressed their gratitude for Pratt's boldness in sharing the prayer.

Christian singer Lauren Daigle replied to the post, "Prayer is a miracle. Something so simple but so powerful!!"

"Didn't expect this from Chris Pratt and I'm grateful Gods touched your heart. That was an unexpected blessing, thank you," a fan named Elise Micheals said.

"Love you bro! Thank you for being a light in a dark world. Thank you for proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ," replied Pastor Ryan Maher.

As CBN News has reported over the years, Pratt has been public about his faith in Jesus Christ, boldly challenging the next generation to turn to God during high-profile awards ceremony speeches and other venues.

