Chris Pratt Shares Moment He Turned to Jesus and Chose to Never Look Back: 'It's Where My Heart Is'

Actor Chris Pratt has always been bold when proclaiming his faith in Jesus Christ, but in a recent interview, he opened up about how, in a moment of desperation, he saw God's divine intervention, which has since cemented his faith.

The 45-year-old is known for playing blockbuster movie heroes, but he says fame and accolades mean nothing and that it is truly all about Jesus.

"I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it costs me. It could cost me everything, but I don't care. It's worth it to me because this is what I'm called to do, it's where my heart is," he told the Christian Post recently.

"I'm a father of four. I want to raise my children with an understanding that their dad was unashamed of his faith in Jesus and with a profound understanding of the power of prayer, and the grace and the love and the joy that can come from a relationship with Jesus. … You don't hear that a lot from people in entertainment, but it's who I am," he continued. "I'm not going to hide behind it. A city on a hill cannot be hidden."

It has not always been that way for Pratt. He admitted to the outlet that he wrestled with doubt and struggled with committing his whole heart to God.

"The first time I walked up to the church altar and got on my knees and cried, I was a child," he shared. "The next time I did it, I was still a child, I was 19. And then the next time I did it, I was in my 30s. … I'd make promises, but I didn't keep them. I said, 'God, save me in this moment, and I'll give you my life.' And then He did, and I was unburdened from the weight of my shame, my guilt, and my sin. And then months later, maybe a year later, two years later, I'm off doing the same stuff that got me down the wrong path in the first place. The sinful, broken nature of humans was living in my heart."

But 2012 was a turning point for the star.

His oldest son, Jack, was born premature and weighed only 3 pounds, 10 ounces at birth. Pratt admits it was a very difficult time.

"He had all of these issues going on," Pratt recalled. "I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand. I made a deal with God again: 'I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.' And He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened, That was the moment that I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.'"

And since then, he has fully given room to share his faith with fans, even if it means being criticized for it.

As CBN News reported, he told outlet Page Six during a Cinema Society screening for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," in 2023 he's come to expect the criticism.

"That's nothing new, that's nothing new, you know," Pratt said. "If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but, as it is, I've chosen out of this world. That's John 15:18-20."

He continued, "That's the way it is, nothing new — 2,000 years ago, they hated [Jesus], too."

Pratt says part of the way he has handled it is having "thick skin."

"This platform was given to me for a reason," he told Christian Post. "I want to affirm the people who are believers in Christ. I want them to hear me and say, 'Wow, that's cool. He's willing to say it. I'm going to stand up at work today and say it.' But I also want to reach out to the people who have no idea who God is. … I want to be a light to people who've never seen light. I want to be a light to people who have seen light but turned away from it or been afraid of it."

The actor adds that it's his job to "be a light" and focus on what's important.

"What's important to me is talking about Jesus," he shared.

For Lent, Pratt joined "The Chosen" actor Jonathan Roumie and actor Mark Wahlberg to encourage believers to spend time with God with the help of the Hallow app.

The Hallow app is a Catholic prayer and meditation platform and it has brought back its Pray40 challenge for Lent.

"I thought, if I partner with Hallow, maybe I can amplify what is ultimately a really beautiful thing. This 'Bible in a Year' podcast, the prayers, meditations, it's all soul food," Pratt said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals are taking toward God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting positive developments in their spiritual journeys. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***