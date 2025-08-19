Chris Pratt attends the premiere of "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at Regal Times Square in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

'Jesus Is King!' Actor Chris Pratt Praises the Lord in Heartfelt Message to His Son

Actor Chris Pratt gave glory to the Lord while honoring his son’s 13th birthday on August 17.

Pratt shared photos and wrote a heartfelt post to his firstborn on social media, concluding the note with a faithful message: “Jesus is King!”

“I have a teenager???” Pratt wrote. “Jack, I can’t believe you are 13 today. I’ve watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming.”

The “Jurassic World” star concluded by telling his son he loved him and then penning the aforementioned message about Christ.

Pratt and his first wife, Anna Faris, welcomed Jack in 2012, with the two openly talking about the scary moments that unfolded after the child’s birth.

Jack was born seven weeks premature in 2012, weighing just 3 pounds, 10 ounces, and was forced to spend weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Pratt has said this experience helped both stir and firm up his faith.

“He had all of these issues going on,” Pratt told The Christian Post earlier this year. “I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn’t quite fully understand. I made a deal with God again: ‘I’m sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.’ And He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened.”

He continued, “That was the moment that I was like, ‘Moving forward, I’m going to give my platform to God.'”

And Pratt has increasingly spoken about his Christian faith in recent years. He told The Christian Post in that same interview that his mission is to spread the Truth about the Lord.

“I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it cost me,” he said. “It could cost me everything, but I don’t care. It’s worth it to me because this is what I’m called to do, it’s where my heart is.”

Read more about Pratt and his faith here.

