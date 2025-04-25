People wait in line to enter St. Peter's Basilica where Pope Francis is lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

WATCH LIVE: CBN News Coverage of the Funeral of Pope Francis

Rome is getting ready for the funeral of Pope Francis after he passed away this week at the age of 88 following a bout with double pneumonia.

About 90,000 people filed through St. Peter's Basilica as his body lay in state.

On Friday night, the Vatican will seal the casket for Saturday's funeral, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be on hand for the ceremony.

Fifty heads of state will also attend, including President Trump.

CBN News will carry LIVE coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis from the Vatican. You can WATCH IT BELOW starting at 4 a.m. Eastern on Saturday: