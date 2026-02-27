Swarms of Locusts Across Sahara and Spanish Tourist Destination Described as 'Biblical'

It sounds like something right out of the Bible. Massive swarms of locusts have been flying across the Sahara Desert before moving on to other locations like the Spanish tourist destination, the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa.

Es el impresionante enjambre de langostas que ha llegado a la isla de Lanzarote desde el Sáhara.



En este video, la marea de langostas sorprendía a los conejeros en Famara, camino a San Juan. pic.twitter.com/tq4sRRSXyQ — RTVECanarias (@RTVECanarias) February 25, 2026

All across social media, users are calling the massive swarms of locusts "Biblical." One Facebook user opined, "Invasion of Locust in Sahara Desert! The End Times Biblical Plagues are getting massive."

The locusts, seen in this video from Accuweather, have been covering the roads and crashing into vehicles driving through the massive swarm of insects.

Locusts aren't a direct threat to people, but they can damage agriculture severely.

In 2020, before news of the pandemic broke, a plague of locusts also marched through Africa, invading other continents as well, devastating crops as the massive hordes also swarmed through the Middle East as far as China.

