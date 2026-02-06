Revival in London: 2,000 Decisions for Jesus as Atlanta Pastor Preaches, UK Christians Mobilize

LONDON, United Kingdom – Nearly 2,000 young people either gave their lives to Jesus or made renewed commitments of faith at a large-scale evangelistic crusade in London last week, confirming what recent data already suggested: revival is here, and the UK Church must decide how to respond.

More than 7,000 people gathered at ExCeL London for the event led by Atlanta-based 2819 Church and Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell. The gathering drew a predominantly young adult audience and produced one of the most significant public faith responses seen in London in recent years.

Beyond the Arena

The 2819 crusade was the centerpiece of a week-long mobilization conducted by the church that included street evangelism across London, community outreach, and a pastors' intensive where Mitchell spent time with approximately 60 UK pastors. The focus was equipping local churches to steward what's already happening rather than creating dependency on external events.

Long before doors opened, queues formed around the venue. Among those waiting was Michael, whose journey of faith began in an unlikely place.

"I said yes to Jesus in my prison cell," he told CBN News. "Now I'm here because I want more. I want to hear what God is saying."

Lorena and Isabella, while waiting to enter, described their anticipation. "We were really expectant," Lorena said. "We knew the Holy Spirit was going to speak to us," Isabella added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

A Direct Message

Inside the arena, Mitchell addressed the crowd with uncompromising clarity. "I didn't come here to play games," he said. "God sent us here on assignment." Drawing from the book of Jude, Mitchell warned against complacency and challenged believers to reject a Christianity shaped by comfort rather than commitment.

"You cannot leave this room the way that you came in," he told the crowd.

As the message concluded, thousands responded. Prayer teams filled the floor as worship continued, with many visibly emotional.

"It felt really personal—like God was speaking directly to us," Lorena reflected afterward. "I'm leaving different," Isabella added. "Something shifted tonight."

The Data Behind the Moment

The response at ExCeL reflects broader trends documented in recent reports. The 2025 Stewardship Generosity Report projects that 80% of UK charitable givers will come from the 18-34 age demographic—a dramatic generational reversal indicating deep financial commitment among younger believers.

Bible sales across the UK rose throughout 2025, with publishers reporting increased demand from first-time buyers and young adults purchasing physical copies. The "Quiet Revival" report documented hundreds of informal prayer gatherings, Bible studies, and faith conversations emerging organically across university campuses and workplaces—started by young people, not institutions.

The evidence is clear: revival isn't coming. It's already here.

How the Church Must Respond

Mitchell's challenge to attendees applies equally to UK churches: they cannot stay the same in the face of this moment.

Recover Public Witness — The generation filling the arena wants faith expressed publicly and unapologetically, as demonstrated during the week of street outreach.

Build for Discipleship — The 2,000 who responded need churches ready to disciple them with biblical depth and long-term investment, not just emotional experiences.

Align Resources With Reality — If 80% of future givers will be young adults, churches must demonstrate that financial stewardship fuels mission, not institutional maintenance.

Preach Without Compromise — This generation doesn't want a watered-down gospel. They want truth, conviction, and evidence that what the Church preaches actually works.

Unite Around Mission — The pastors' intensive emphasized collaboration over competition. Denominational lines matter less to young believers than whether churches actually believe and practice Scripture.

The Stakes

Mitchell framed the moment clearly: "People are hungry. The fields are ready. The question now is whether the Church will rise—without compromise—to meet the moment God has given us."

The church has announced its next crusade will be held in New York. More information is available at 2819church.org.

But the focus remains on what happens after people leave the arena. The data confirms revival is underway. The crusade demonstrated its reality. The infrastructure to steward it exists across the UK in local churches and centuries of theological heritage.

The only question is whether those churches will respond with the urgency and boldness required—or whether they'll watch the move of God pass them by while this generation builds something new entirely.

