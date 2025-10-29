'Life-Threatening Damage': Hurricane Melissa Makes Landfall in Cuba After Battering Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in eastern Cuba early Wednesday as a Category 3 storm after pummeling Jamaica as a Category 5. Widespread damage in Jamaica has been reported as Melissa slammed ashore near the town of New Hope, destroying homes and businesses.

Evan Thompson, Principal Director at Meteorological Service, Jamaica, warned ahead of the storm, "It will cause catastrophic damage, life-threatening damage. There is very little that can stop a category five hurricane."

Powerful winds and fallen trees mark the trail of destruction and life-threatening flooding across the island. Roads are unpassable as storm surge up to 13 feet pours in.

The parish of St. Elizabeth is reportedly underwater, and over half a million residents are without power.

Four main hospitals suffered damage, with one losing power, forcing the evacuation of 75 patients. The prime minister of Jamaica declared the entire island a disaster area.

Shantelle Nova was all set for her dream wedding in Jamaica, but the storm flooded the venue and trashed their plans.



"Windows are broken, a lot of water is coming in, so we're just basically pushing towels and stuff at the doors," Nova said. "And the level of noise is ridiculous. Trees have really bended over and flew away, and some of our roof is completely off."

In Cuba, severe flooding inundated streets in Santiago de Cuba when the storm brought heavy rains and strong winds before making landfall.

Up to 20 inches of rain were forecast in areas, along with significant storm surge along the coast.



Roughly 500,000 people were evacuated from areas vulnerable to winds and flooding as the powerful storm moved across the Caribbean.

CBN's Operation Blessing is making preparations to help the victims, packing supplies and readying a team to bring aid to those affected by the storm.

On CBN's Faith Nation, Diego Traverso, Senior Director for Operation Blessing's Global Disaster Response Team, said getting to the island will be a challenge.

"We don't know how catastrophic this is going to be, if the water is going to recede, if the airports are going to be open and when they're going to be open," Traverso explained. "So, in this point we are just getting ready as the closest that we can to the island and praying for favor so we can either ride on an airplane, private one or commercial."

The OB team packed much-needed disaster relief supplies, including water, food, solar lamps, and hygiene kits, as well as chlorinators and water purification units to make clean drinking water.

"Water is going to be critical; the different ways for them to get water is going to get polluted. Pray for the people of Jamaica. Pray for the team of Operation Blessing," said Traverso.

Operation Blessing is also prepping cargo, including pallets of food as well as much-needed hygiene items for families.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Melissa is forecast to move into the Bahamas later Wednesday. Jamaican officials hope to reopen the island's airports by Thursday, and President Trump said the U.S. is prepared to send help.

Operation Blessing’s Global Disaster Relief Team is preparing to deploy as soon as conditions allow. Click here to give to the disaster relief effort.