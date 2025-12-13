Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Asks for Prayer As His Recovery Journey Continues

Dr. Jordan Peterson is home after a long stint at the hospital, though the Canadian-born psychologist remains seriously ill, according to a new update from his daughter.

“He’s still not doing well, but he’s not doing as badly as he was,” Mikhaila Fuller said in a video she posted to X, adding, “I’m hopeful he will recover with time. I wish things would just go back to normal, but they’re not there yet.”

In an Instagram post, Fuller — who became a Christian in 2024 — thanked people for their prayers for her father, acknowledging her near-absence from the internet. She called the preceding six months “extremely stressful” and asked her followers to continue praying for Peterson.

“I don’t even have words for how helpful [your prayers have] been,” she said on X. “That’s really made a difference this year, getting through a whole bunch of crazy health things.”

She wrote the doctors caring for her father have still not determined exactly what’s going on, but said Peterson is receiving care from “great specialists.”

In August, Fuller announced her 63-year-old dad was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS), an illness often tied to respiratory exposure to water-damaged, moldy spaces.

“He’s really been suffering from this badly since 2017,” she said at the time. “We just didn’t know what it was called.”

Peterson’s diagnosis coincided with Fuller’s daughter facing an onslaught of health concerns herself. Over the summer, Fuller said, her baby daughter, Audrey, “almost died from near heart failure at six weeks old.” The series of health problems plaguing Fuller’s family have led to believe, she acknowledged, they are “getting spiritually attacked.”

Audrey, for her part, is now doing well.

As for Peterson, Fuller said she does not plan to provide any further updates about her father’s health journey “until something changes more significantly … hopefully for the better.” In the meantime, she said, she has seen Peterson “every day for hours, which is really nice.”

Together, in 2024, Peterson and Fuller cofounded Peterson Academy, which Fuller said this week is “going incredibly well.” The online institution, she said, now offers 70 courses and a newly launched mobile app.

“Dad’s spending his time actually watching the courses now, which is very cool, and he likes them, which is a good thing,” said Fuller.

She added she is planning to relaunch her podcast in January.

